Ardent and ZZQ owners partner to bring burger joint Eazzy Burger to Scott's Addition

Chris Fultz and Alex “Orange” Graf — the married couple behind the restaurant ZZQ — started their passion for Texas barbecue in Richmond running pop ups at Ardent Craft Ales’ beer garden.

Now the two are partnering with Ardent’s Co-Owner Tom Sullivan again, with a new comfort-food venture, Eazzy Burger.

The Scott’s Addition burger joint is set to open in late July or early August on 3200 West Leigh Street. Sullivan said he’d been kicking around the idea of opening a commissary kitchen or a small experimental restaurant near the warehouse they used to store barrels at Ardent’s home in Richmond — which, incidentally, was where the ZZQ pop-up used to be.

Sullivan explored various solutions for how to best utilize the warehouse space near Ardent’s beer garden. While he mulled over ideas for a permanent food solution, Ardent hosted a roster of food trucks before shutting down due to COVID and moving to an in-house menu, according to Sullivan. Before shutting down, Sullivan said he’d been struggling to find a steady stream of vendors with reliable availability that met the brewery's needs.

“There's a number of amazing food trucks that we like working with,” Sullivan said. “But it was hard to find options with the same availability to match our hours.”

Fultz and Graf caught wind of Sullivan's idea for a permanent restaurant through a mutual investor. The three had worked together since 2015 and their friendship and partnership has continued ever since. Graf said Ardent's support helped propel their business to where they are now.

“I love working with Tom Sullivan. I think he's a wonderful human being,” Graf said. “I think the opportunity to do something collaborative with Ardent is a big part of it. I mean they’re what got us on our feet in the early, early days.”

Fultz and Graf had been approached by business developers in other areas for recreating ZZQ's signature Texas barbecue style elsewhere, but Graf says the two were never interested in operating a carbon copy of their business. Instead, Fultz says he and his Culinary Director Russell Cook have been tinkering with different burger recipes for years.

When Fultz caught wind of Sullivan’s plan to open a permanent restaurant, their determination blossomed.

“That just added fuel to the fire,” Fultz said. “So we pitched the idea of doing a craft burger joint out of that building and Tom was like, ’Brilliant. Let's do it.’ So we're sort of marching forward with the idea.”

Fultz — an architect and food enthusiast from Texas — says Eazzy Burger will offer something more aligned with fast, comfort food. The beef will be sourced from local, environmentally equitable farms like Roseda Farms, a passion Fultz has embraced recently.

The 2,100 square-foot space will be designed by his architecture company Fultz and Singh Architects and contracted by Chopper Dawson Inc. The space will seat over 50 people and feature a covered outdoor area with fans for hot, summer days and gas heaters for the colder months. Sullivan said he’s excited the three can continue to cultivate what started long ago.

“We just adding a layer of what we already offer,” Sullivan said. “We got ZZQ next door, we got our own internal food program and, of course, the beer garden.”

As Sullivan said, Eazzy Burger will “put the cherry on top," for what Ardent and ZZQ have to offer.