As restaurants across Richmond reopen, a new crisis is emerging: staffing. Bad customers are part of the problem.

In the past year, media reports of restaurant workers being verbally and physically assaulted by customers upset about COVID-related policies came out of nearly every state in the nation. In North Carolina, a worker was spit at and kicked by a customers who didn't want to wear a mask. In Northern Virginia, there was more spitting and cursing over the policy, according to news reports. In Texas in May, a fast food manager was stabbed three times over the request. In late March, in New Jersey, when a woman working at a Burger King asked a customer to put one on he “wrapped both hands around her neck and began strangling her," according to police there. A teenager in Louisiana was hospitalized in August after telling a large party they couldn't all sit together due to COVID restrictions. Three of the customers responded by beating her, yanking out part of her hair and hitting her in the face with a "Wet Floor" sign, according to media reports.