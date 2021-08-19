At Fort Monroe, the site where the first Africans were brought to America, a memorial is being built. A Richmond supper club is helping.

However, all of that is changing. Oder said intentional efforts have been made over the last decade to show not only the landing of the first Africans, but also acknowledge the Native Americans who were already there.

The African Landing Memorial will depict a series of events from 1619, when 20 Africans who been ripped from their homeland in Angola set foot upon North America for the first time in a newly-forming nation, thus beginning hundreds of years of slavery in this country, from the rich African culture that these captured men and women left behind, to the landing itself on the shores of Old Point Comfort. It'll feature husband and wife Antony and Isabella, two of the first Africans, and their son, William, the first reported child born in English-speaking North America in 1624, as well as artistic symbols of hope. The memorial will be positioned to face the direction of Angola.

But there's more to the story of Fort Monroe. Now decommissioned, and despite its location in Virginia, Fort Monroe served as a union outpost during the Civil War and thus, it's significance in America's history of slavery is two-fold. While its location was the site of the first Africans who were traded as property, it's also the place where - more than 240 years later - thousands of slaves found refuge and ultimately, their freedom, when union forces did not return slaves to confederate soldiers.