At least 30 Richmond-area restaurants have closed for good during the pandemic

Retail came in second in terms of impacted business sectors, but restaurants continue to receive the brunt of the closing pain -- and the attention -- since restaurants, unlike retail businesses, were ordered closed and because the restaurant industry is the second-largest private sector employer in the country.

“The foodservice industry was the nation’s second largest private sector employer and pumped more than $2 trillion into the economy right up until our sudden shutdown,” Sean Kennedy, a spokesman for the National Restaurant Associate, wrote in a statement.

Nationally, both The National Restaurant Association and the Independent Restaurant Coalition have been lobbying Congress for relief.

“Making an investment in an industry that consumers love and that powers the economy is a good business and economic move for Congress as they search for the biggest bang for their recovery buck," Kennedy said.

In a recent survey, the National Restaurant Association found that 40% of restaurant owners said they don't expect to be in business six months from now without financial help. The situation is bleaker in Virginia, with 58% of restaurant owners reporting they'll be gone in six months without help. The Yelp report ranked Virginia 12th in terms of permanent closures nationwide, 13th when factored by population.