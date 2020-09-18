At least 30 Richmond-area restaurants have closed for good during the pandemic

In the earliest days of the coronvirus pandemic in the U.S., it was clear that restaurants would be dramatically impacted by the social-distancing and lifestyle changes necessary to slow the spread of the virus as dining rooms were ordered shut in many states, including Virginia.
In mid-March, Tom Colicchio -- the “Top Chef” head judge, restaurateur and activist -- was making the national media rounds warning that 75% or more of independent restaurants would not survive without immediate and swift financial assistance.
Now, six months into the pandemic with dining rooms open, but seating still limited, two new reports out this week highlight the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant sector of the small business community.
The National Restaurant Association reported this week that nearly 100,000 restaurants have shuttered nationwide for good in the past six months -- and thousands more could come in the next six months. In July, Yelp, the online review site, reported 26,160 total restaurant closure of its users, 15,770 of which were permanent closures. Eight weeks later, those numbers jumped to 32,109 closures -- 19,590 of which are permanent.
"Restaurants remain hardest hit," Yelp wrote. "Breakfast and brunch restaurants, burger joints, sandwich shops, dessert places and Mexican restaurants are among the types of restaurants with the highest rate of business closures. Foods that work well for delivery and takeout have been able to keep their closure rates lower than others, including pizza places, delis, food trucks, bakeries and coffee shops."
Retail came in second in terms of impacted business sectors, but restaurants continue to receive the brunt of the closing pain -- and the attention -- since restaurants, unlike retail businesses, were ordered closed and because the restaurant industry is the second-largest private sector employer in the country.
“The foodservice industry was the nation’s second largest private sector employer and pumped more than $2 trillion into the economy right up until our sudden shutdown,” Sean Kennedy, a spokesman for the National Restaurant Associate, wrote in a statement.
Nationally, both The National Restaurant Association and the Independent Restaurant Coalition have been lobbying Congress for relief.
“Making an investment in an industry that consumers love and that powers the economy is a good business and economic move for Congress as they search for the biggest bang for their recovery buck," Kennedy said.
In a recent survey, the National Restaurant Association found that 40% of restaurant owners said they don't expect to be in business six months from now without financial help. The situation is bleaker in Virginia, with 58% of restaurant owners reporting they'll be gone in six months without help. The Yelp report ranked Virginia 12th in terms of permanent closures nationwide, 13th when factored by population.
Locally, help has been slow to come. The city of Richmond shared this week that its meals tax amnesty program benefits 67 restaurants; a similar program in Henrico, which was structured differently and, unlike Richmond, did not include an application process, brought aid to "at least 125 businesses," according to Henrico's finance office.
The first-responders meal program in Henrico, in which the county bought food from local restaurants for first responders, benefited more than 100 restaurants with $346,400 total spent by the county to restaurants. Richmond did not respond to a request for updated information, but its last report included 29 restaurant participants.
And as aid slowly trickles in for restaurants, the closings mount.
These are the Richmond area restaurants that have closed for good since the start of the pandemic.
- Metro Grill, the restaurant and bar on Robinson Street in the Fan District.
- Caturra on Grove, near Libbie and Grove.
- Shockoe Espresso, a coffee shop in Shockoe Slip
- Lamplighter Coffee's VCU-area location
- The Naked Onion, a takeout restaurant on Cary Street
- Morton’s Steakhouse in Shockoe Slip closed for good in May.
- Richmond on Broad Cafe in downtown Richmond closed at the start of the pandemic and later said it would not reopen.
- Sandston Smokehouse in Henrico County announced in September that it would close.
- Stump’s Pig & Pint in Jackson Ward closed this summer.
- Bocata Latin Grill in South Richmond said in September it would close for good.
- Pizza Hut's Patterson Ave. location
- Bob Evans at 5431 Glenside Drive
- Bob Evans at 8700 Midlothian Turnpike
- Elsa Café and Market, an Ethiopian restaurant on Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse in Short Pump - and the restaurant has been removed from the company's website.
- Saltbox Oyster Co., an oyster bar t Willow Lawn
- Pink Flamingo, a Baja-style taqueria in the former Pasture restaurant space at 416 E. Grace St.
- Deep Run Roadhouse's VCU location.
- Ponies & Pints, a restaurant and horse racing parlor in the former Tiki Bob's space in Shockoe Bottom, closed in July.
- Tijuana Flats, a fast casual Tex-Mex chain at Willow Lawn.
- Fox & Hound, a sports bar at 11581 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- Brio Tuscan Grille at Stony Point Fashion Park closed in April.
- Sugar Shack Donut's Parham location.
- O’Charley’s restaurant in the Shops at Stratford Hills off Forest Hill Avenue.
- Panera Bread's Stony Point Fashion Park location
- Panera Bread near Carytown
- MOD Pizza's Chesterfield Towne Center location.
- Billy Jack’s Shack in Shockoe Slip.
- Citizen restaurant at 1203 E. Main St. in downtown Richmond closed March 18 after a deal to sell the restaurant fell apart.
- Metro Diner at Libbie Place location closed sometime in early March. The company did not respond to a request for a specific date.
Upcoming closures:
Some restaurants have announced that they will close in the coming weeks:
Mojo's restaurant at 733 W. Cary St. will close at the end of service Oct. 11.
WPA Bakery - Church Hill location will close in October (JJ's Makery will open in its place)
Temporary closings
Some restaurants have closed their doors as a cost-saving measure and hope to reopen when the pandemic is over:
Dutch & Company
The Franklin Inn
Heritage
Rappahannock
Do you know of a Richmond restaurant that has closed for good during the pandemic? Email kpeifer@richmond.com to add a restaurant to the list.
