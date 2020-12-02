Belle Isle Peppermint Patty — a new holiday spirit — is available now, a year early, thanks in part to ABC loosening restrictions during COVID-19

"When the pandemic set in, it was a devastating blow to our industry," Ciarametaro said.

But the direct-to-consumer sales for Virginia distilleries have helped.

The new rule went into effect in early April, at the same time Virginia ABC gave restaurants the OK to sell cocktails to-go. And like the cocktail sales, distillers' privileges are temporarily in place for the pandemic, though restaurants and distilleries would like to see the changes made permanent during the next General Assembly session.

As the regulatory arm of booze, Virginia ABC doesn't have the ability to make the change permanent, but it has been supportive of direct sales thus far.

"Virginia distilleries contribute to the economic vitality of the commonwealth and it’s important that they have some flexibility in how they are able to provide their products to Virginia consumers," said Dawn Eischen, a spokeswoman for Virginia ABC.

That flexibility has allowed some local distillers to offer sales and other reduced pricing to Virginia consumers, such as Reservoir Distillery in Scott's Addition. It can now ship any of its bottles anywhere in the state and has cut the price on three of its whiskeys - the 375 ml bottles of wheat, bourbon and rye - to $39.99 for December.