BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese brick-and-mortar shop is now open at 1017A N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Scott’s Addition.

The take-out only option from the Bookbinder’s owners had been serving its decadent macaroni and cheese dishes from a colorful trailer that was parked in the lot of the restaurant.

BigWife’s is a fast-casual option from John and Jayme Taxin, who also own Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Shockoe Bottom. The name is a reference to Jayme’s nickname — John started calling her “Big Wife” while she was pregnant and it stuck, becoming a term of endearment. The concept took off during COVID-19 as a pop-up while traffic slowed at Bookbinder’s.

“I’m so happy we’re finally open,” John Taxin said last week. “I thought we’d be operating out of the trailer for a month or two, but it ended up being seven months.”

The brick-and-mortar location was waiting on two fuse boxes, which caused the long delay. But they finally arrived, and BigWife’s brick-and-mortar location officially opened last week.

“Business has been incredible. We did more business on our first day than our best day in the trailer,” Taxin said. “I have a real respect now for people who run food trucks. It’s not easy.”

BigWife’s is now able to prep and cook all of the dishes on site, when before the mac and cheese was prepped in the Bookbinder’s kitchen and finished in the trailer.

“We have a broccoli shittake mac and a truffle mac and cheese made with cauliflower — before they were good, but now that the vegetables are properly blanched and salted on site, it tastes amazing,” Taxin said.

The Taxins’ friend and artist Aaron Meshon designed the quirky brand and the colorful characters that adorn all the BigWife’s materials. Meshon also worked on the interior of the shop, which “looks like a macaroni Disneyland,” Taxin said.

BigWife’s offers nine varieties of mac and cheese, including Mac Lorraine, Buffalo Mac, Greek Wedding Mac and Balboa Mac. Each 16-ounce serving costs between $9 and $12.

The brick-and-mortar shop is take-out only with no seating.

The ultimate vision is for the brick-and-mortar to be half prep kitchen and half takeout restaurant, with capacity to prep mac and cheese for seven or eight smaller BigWife’s locations and trailers.

BigWife’s is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information at https://www.bigwifesmac.com.

PHOTOS: BigWife's Mac n' Cheese