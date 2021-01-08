Black Lodge, a casual restaurant spin-off of Brenner Pass, now open in Scott's Addition

They're also offering cocktail kits to go, right down to the fruity garnishes, and expanding their beer and wine selections to include a wider variety of local products.

"I think we loosened up a bit - we're doing stuff that we enjoy, that we think is fun," Anderson said, but also "that's going to travel well [and] is easy to eat," not to mention family- and kid-friendly.

Anderson said she's hopeful that Brenner Pass can re-open after her staff can get vaccinated. According to the Virginia Department of Health, food service workers fall under vaccination phase 1c. Virginia is currently still in phase 1a.

"We know our guests want to come, but it's really about the safety of our workers," she said.

Though Black Lodge was not created as an homage to the popular 1990s television show “Twin Peaks,” there are a few references that the show’s fans might notice, including references to “damn good coffee” and cherry pie, which is on the menu.

“It started out as tongue-in-cheek,” said James Kohler, beverage director and one of Anderson's partners.