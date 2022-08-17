Blue Cow Ice Cream opens new Richmond shop with free scoops on Friday

Blue Cow Ice Cream Company is opening a new ice cream shop in the Village Shopping Center at 1707 Three Chopt Road and celebrating with free scoops on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Headquartered in Roanoke, Blue Cow churns out hand-crafted flavors in small batches made from simple and real ingredients, including non-dairy and vegan offerings, according to the shop.
“Our ice cream makers spin out fresh ice cream daily and nearly everything going into our products is hand made by our team in central kitchen located in Roanoke,” said Jason Kiser, who owns Blue Cow with his wife, Carolyn. “And while we are proud of the culinary-driven process and attention to detail we put into our products, it’s about more than just creating great ice cream – it’s about the community and the experience. One of the real joys in our business is being able to play a small part in the many celebrations and life moments our customers enjoy over a scoop, and being part of and contributing to a vibrant, local culinary scene,” said Carolyn Kiser.
The Richmond location will be open daily with flavors like sea salt brickle with caramel swirl and backyard basil chip posted to
bluecowicecream.com and on Instagram at @bluecowicecream.
Blue Cow operates four scoop shops throughout the state in Roanoke, Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Virginia Beach.
*Editor's note: An earlier online version of this article had the wrong date for the grand opening celebration.
