Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is opening its second Richmond-area location in Short Pump.

The Roanoke-based ice cream shop will host a grand opening celebration at its new location in the Greengate Shopping Center, 12171-C W. Broad St., on March 24 with free ice cream scoops.

Blue Cow Ice Cream entered the Richmond market late last summer in the Village Shopping Center at 7017 Three Chopt Road.

“We knew we wanted to grow our footprint and brand. We already had the second location in the works last year,” owner Jason Kiser said.

Kiser and his wife, Carolyn, launched Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. in Roanoke and now have shops in Virginia Beach and Fredericksburg, in addition to Richmond.

Blue Cow offers a fresh take on familiar classics and a creative approach inspired by the craft food scene.

On March 24, Blue Cow will offer a free single scoop and unlimited flavor samples to everyone from 6 p.m. until close at 10 p.m. The first 50 people in the door will get an ice cream pint coozie.

“The reception in Richmond so far has been a warm welcome, and we’re excited to expand our footprint in the area to continue providing quality ice cream that everyone can feel good about,” Kiser added.

Popular flavors at Blue Cow include Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, Blue Cow Patty, Chocolate Brownie, Goat Cheese with Blueberry Swirl and Sea Salt Brickle.

In Richmond, Blue Cow has partnered with Ironclad Coffee for a coffee-flavored ice cream with bittersweet chocolate chips.

“When my wife and I started the business in 2017, we saw an opportunity to elevate the classic ice cream shop with local, fresh ingredients,” Kiser said. “Everything is handmade from scratch. For example, for lemon-flavored ice cream, we might steep lemon and lemon peels into our cream instead of using lemon extract. We try to make everything wholesome and high-quality. Everything is made in small batches and by hand.”

Blue Cow’s ice cream is made at its facility in Roanoke and shipped in refrigerated box trucks to the Blue Cow locations.

The Short Pump shop is next to The Cocky Rooster and Mellow Mushroom in the Greengate center. For more information, visit bluecowicecream.com.

PHOTOS: Blue Cow Ice Cream