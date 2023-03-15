The Boiling Crab, a casual, family-friendly restaurant specializing in Louisiana-style Cajun seafood boils, s coming to Richmond, slated to open Monday.
It will be located at 2053 W. Broad St., which was previously occupied by Cornerstone Cigar Bar, near the Whole Foods Market and The Savory Grain.
This is the first The Boiling Crab to open in Virginia. The California-based restaurant has 25 locations in the United States, with most in California and Texas. The nearest The Boiling Crab to RVA is in Washington.
The Boiling Crab menu features fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab and other shellfish that can be tossed in sauces, such as Rajun Cajun, Lemon Pepper and its signature The Whole Sha-Bang!
For more information, visit theboilingcrab.com.
5 St. Patrick's Day-inspired recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup is all about St. Patrick's Day. Think Irish soda bread, Guinness stew, and, yes, corned beef and cabbage.
Irish soda bread is a yeast-free bread that’s core is just four ingredients: flour, salt, baking soda and buttermilk.
Corned beef and cabbage, the classic Irish dish most often enjoyed on St Patrick’s Day, is considered an essential March recipe by many home cooks. The star of the dish is the beef brisket, which has been cured with salt and spices for days (or up to several weeks) before cooking, resulting in briny, slightly tangy, extremely tender beef. You’ll most often see it paired with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.
Potatoes deserve to be piled high next to thin slices of corned beef for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Ever so versatile, potatoes offer big satisfaction for the buck. These days we eat them rarely in favor of less carby offerings. Not so, on one of our favorite food holidays.
This braised beef takes an Irish turn with the slightly bitter Guinness beer inclusion. It is tempered with a touch of brown sugar. You can decide what veggies you want to include. Make sure the potatoes are very small. In this rendition you’ll find sweet orange squash, potatoes and vibrant green peas.
Irish potato candies may look like adorable little potatoes, but they’re no-cook coconut and cream cheese candies with a coating of ground cinnamon — essentially the coconut equivalent of chocolate truffles.