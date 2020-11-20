Booze delivery: Virginia ABC launched delivery in the Richmond area this week

Most residents in the Richmond area can now get booze delivered directly to their home through an expanded pilot program launched this week by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

That's right, whole bottles of booze, delivered right to your door -- in Virginia.

Virginia ABC launched the expanded program Wednesday at five stores in the state as part of its COVID-19 response efforts. Residents within 25 miles of the participating stores -- which in Richmond is the 2610 Buford Road location -- are eligible for delivery.

"This initiative is a priority for Virginia ABC not only as a way of meeting our customers’ needs and expectations for delivery options but also to provide an additional contactless way to receive our products in light of the pandemic," said Taylor Thornberg, a spokeswoman for ABC.

An initial pilot program to test ABC's capacity started May 28 in Suffolk. The four additional stores were added this week to "gather additional insight into capability and demand," Thornberg said.