Botanya opens in Carytown, Truckle Cheesemongers opens in Museum District

As we head into the last month of the year, multiple restaurants are opening their doors, including several highly anticipated eating establishments.

Botanya opens in Carytown

An eye-catching outdoor plant wall welcomes you to Carytown’s newest restaurant, Botanya (3314 W. Cary St., botanyarestaurant.com, formerly Jersey Mike’s). Kunal Shah of LX Group (Kabana, Juan’s Rooftop and Cantina, Switch, Nama) partnered with Fabiana Calandriello who recently moved to Richmond after living and holding hospitality roles in Spain to combine Italian and Spanish influences for this new modern European concept.

Chef Daniel Nutty, formerly of Brambly Park and who studied at The French Culinary Institute before apprenticing in Italy, brings handmade pasta to the menu like potato and parmigiano gnocchi with Maple Leaf Farms duck ragu. You’ll also find shareables like Prosciutto di Parma Croquettes; entrees like the Cowboy Bistecca Fiorentina: a full 16-ounce aged bone-in ribeye served with mushroom marsala demi glacé, parmigiano smashed potatoes, herb salad, and roasted garlic and tomatoes; desserts; and a full selection of coffee and espresso drinks. There’s also a chef’s tasting menu option with five courses for $69 per person; add a wine pairing for $28.

The sleek, modern interior delivers on the name with plants throughout and an eye-catching bar with an interesting cocktail selection. We loved the Blueberry Spagliato made with blueberry-infused Campari, sweet vermouth and proscecco, along with the Orgasmo dessert cocktail featuring Nutella, Brockmans gin, blackberry and hazelnut liqueurs, and dark crème de cacao. Right now, Botanya is open for dinner with brunch coming soon.

Truckle Cheesemongers opens in the Museum District

The dedicated cheese shop that started in Blue Bee Cider has moved to a larger, stand-alone spot in the Museum District (714 N. Sheppard St., trucklerva.com, formerly Boho Cycle). When owner Maggie Bradshaw and her husband visited Rome, one of their favorite spots was a little restaurant they found with beer, wine, simple cocktails and bruschetta. They’d stop by for a drink and snack before a full meal later in the evening. Truckle is a similar concept that also sells cut-to-order cheeses, charcuterie, accoutrements, wine and beer to-go. “We want to be your stop before dinner where you can get a light nibble,” she says.

The shop opens at 10 a.m. with an espresso machine arriving any day, pastries, and European breakfast selections like a croissant, cheese, meat and fruit. At lunch, choose from freshly made sandwiches and grilled cheeses. Grab-and-go options like a ploughman’s plate with bread, cheese, meat and pickles are also coming soon. Later in the day, choose from dine-in or to-go charcuterie boards, wines by the glass, beer on-tap, and non-alcoholic spritzers made with shrubs. If you’re planning a party, you can order custom-made cheese and charcuterie boards, or stop in for grab-and-go selections like smaller cheese plates or pre-cut cheeses with signage suggesting wines or beers to pair.

On Thursday evenings, stop in for Nosh & Nibbles from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. when you can sample a favorite cheese with a recommended wine or cheese pairing. Slices of the featured cheese will be available pre-cut for purchase.

In January, Truckle will be adding cheese classes and inviting importers and cheesemakers for case and menu takeovers. “The nice thing about this space is we can have a group of people, but it will still feel intimate,” Bradshaw says. She’s imagining classes being capped at around ten participants. Reservations are also accepted for small holiday gatherings.

Dedicated dairy lovers can also sign up for Culture(d) Clubs with one-, three-, and six-month memberships to receive a selection of cheese, butter or both, and accompaniments.

Great American Cookies opens in Chesterfield Towne Center