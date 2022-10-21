Brass Tap at Libbie Mill hoping to open in December with 80 beers on tap

The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue, is planning to open in Libbie Mill in December, if not earlier.

As earlier reported in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the restaurant will have a focus on beer with 80 taps, plus more cans and bottles to choose from, making for over 100 different brews.

“Richmond is known for its independent breweries, so we’ll have lots of local beers,” co-owner Yash Patel said, adding that he is also hoping to partner with local breweries for special events.

The spacious restaurant will feature two patios, one with a garage door that’s connected to the bar inside so you can order from the bar while sitting outside. A big bar inside will have about 40 seats, and there will also be about 20 TVs throughout the restaurant and on the patio.

The menu features a full page of shareable bar food indulgences like Carolina Sweets sweet potato fries topped with pulled pork, Carolina barbecue sauce, and scallions; fried cheese curds; steak nachos; and chicken wings with ten sauces to choose from.

There’s also tacos, burgers, sandwiches, pizza, and weekend brunch with mimosa flights. Non-beer fans can choose from a wine list, full bar and cocktail menu.

Both Patel and co-owner Abhi Sheth have experience running other types of franchises, but Brass Tap is their first full-service restaurant. They have been working on the space for over a year and are finally nearing the home stretch, hoping to open in December, if not earlier.

Based in Tampa, the Brass Tap now has over 40 locations in 15 states.

Find more information at brasstapbeerbar.com or follow the local Instagram account at @brasstaprva.