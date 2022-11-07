Brick House Diner taking over Kitchen 64 space

A new option for homemade breakfast and lunch is coming to the city in January when Brick House Diner opens in the old Kitchen 64 location (3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd).

“We weren’t really looking at the time, but it’s a great location,” co-owner Vic Routsis said. Kitchen 64 co-owner Johnny Giavos told Routsis the space was going to be become available and he and three brothers, Bill, John and Nick, who own and run the Brick House restaurants, decided the time was right to expand into the city.

“We’re family owned and operated so we’re hands on for everything,” Routsis said. “We’re definitely not a chain. We’re four brothers looking to continue what our father started years ago.”

The Routsis family’s restaurant legacy began when Routsis’ father opened Four Brothers Steakhouse in Chesapeake, Va. Today, there’s a Brick House Diner in Midlothian (13520 Midlothian Trnpk.) and one in Virginia Beach. The family recently closed a location in Norfolk.

Brick House on the Boulevard will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature 70% to 80% of the same menu that’s served at the Midlothian and Virginia Beach locations with a few specialty items. Dinner hours could be added eventually, based on restaurant traffic.

The other Brick House Diners are known for half-pound steak burgers that are ground every day, an extensive breakfast menu, and homemade-daily desserts. Everything is made fresh: “When we serve spaghetti at the Midlothian location, it’s homemade meat sauce,” Routsis said. The menu also features gyros—a nod to the family’s Greek heritage.

The beverage menu will include freshly squeezed juices, specialty mimosas like mango madness and strawberry blast, Bloody Marys and flavored lattes. The Arthur Ashe Boulevard location is also currently getting a facelift with fresh décor and some kitchen updates.

The new location was first reported by Richmond Bizsense.

In addition to the Boulevard location, Brick House also recently signed a contract to move the Midlothian location to Westchester Commons in two years. “It gives us a little more parking and our own property,” Routsis said.