When Jack and Helen Montgomery launched their small batch coffee roasting company in New Kent County, they named it Bugle Call Coffee as a nod to their military roots.

Currently stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where Jack is an engineer officer, the young Richmond couple fell in love with small batch coffee when they were dating long distance in college.

“One of our favorite things to do was to explore new towns and a find a coffee shop. We learned about small batch coffee and found cafés that roasted their own beans,” Helen Montgomery said. “Bugle Call was always our dream.”

“We thought how great it would be to have our own company and build our own roots during the army and have something to come back to after army life,” Helen said.

The Henrico High School grads invested in a 1,000 square foot roastery and tasting room in New Kent County with their friend Seth Westerman, who is also the head roaster.

“We focus heavily on the small batch roasting mindset: taking a lot of care and developing each roast to make the beans taste the best possible they can and to focus on consistent roasting. We strive to create a personality for our brand, to make it approachable and a great entry point” for people looking to try small batch coffee.

Bugle Call launched a new line of blends featuring artwork by local artists, such as the Richmond Mornings blend with artwork of the James River bridge by artist Madison Pollard.

“It’s a light roast, breakfast blend. It’s a crowd pleaser featuring African and South American beans,” Helen said. “It’s well-balanced and a good starting point. People like to gift it.”

They also enlisted the artwork of Benny Peterson, an active duty army engineer non-commissioned office for Bugle Call's Morning Grog blend. Peterson's Instagram account, @brovembers, pays homage to U.S. Army engineer history.

"Bugle Call helps us connect with army communities, other military businesses and local businesses. And we loved how it keeps us connected to Richmond," Helen said.

Bugle Call Coffee is currently carried at Stella’s, Ellwood Thompson’s, Yellow Umbrella, The Market at 25th and Libbie Market, among others. The cost for a 12 oz. bag is $13-$15. Starting in the summer, Bugle Call Coffee will be at the New Kent Farmers Market and the Dorey Park Farmers Market.

The Bugle Call Coffee roastery is located at 3300 New Kent Highway, Suite A, in Quinton. It is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday for tastings and in-store shopping. Bugle Call Coffee is also available for sale on its website buglecallcoffee.com.

