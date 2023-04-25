A new street food concept is coming to Buskey Cider this weekend with Urban Myth Street Food, the Scott’s Addition cidery’s new permanent food truck.

Expect southern fried chicken with an Asian twist and signature sauces, skewers like Vidalia onion chicken and rice bowls with bulgogi beef.

Chef Will Leung-Richardson, formerly of the Kudzu RVA food truck, will be manning Urban Myth and creating the fusion menu.

“We’ve been wanting to have our own food truck for a long time,” Elle Correll, co-owner of Buskey Cider said. Correll owns the Scott's Addition cidery at 2910 W. Leigh St. with her husband Will, as well as the Buskey outpost in Cape Charles. Buskey Cider is made with Virginia apples, no added sugar and is gluten free. Buskey is also known for its new releases. It aims to release a new cider every other week, featuring local apples and innovative ingredients, such as Peach Tea cider, Tart Cherry, Caramel Apple and more.

This weekend, Buskey is celebrating its seventh anniversary in Scott’s Addition where Urban Myth Street Food will make its debut.

“I was ready to do something different,” Leung-Richardson said. “This seemed like a great opportunity. I’ll be exploring Southern stuff, mixed with a Pan-Asian and international influence. It will be new and fresh. And also gluten free. Like Buskey’s cider.”

Leung-Richardson said he’s looking forward to using Buskey cider in marinades and sauces, as well as fresh apples from Nelson County in some of the dishes.

The cidery never had a food truck program, Correll said . Buskey used to allow visitors to bring their own food to the back patio, but Correll said that visitors haven’t done that as much since the pandemic.

Buskey said that some of its most successful events have been food pairings with their new releases. Leung-Richardson said he’s already thinking about how to pair dishes with Buskey’s Cider, like how his marinated chicken skewers might pair with Buskey’s cucumber mint cider.

Now 42, Leung-Richardson has been cooking since he was a child, starting in his family’s Moon Gate I restaurant in Chesterfield. For the past eight years, he ran Kudzu RVA, which blended Southern-Asian traditions with ramen and noodle dishes. Kudzu RVA started as a pop-up and became a food truck, but it closed earlier this year. "It ran its course," Leung-Richardson said. "This is a great opportunity to try something new."

The name – Urban Myth Street Food – came from Will Correll, who describes himself as a “history nerd” and his vision of what the alley behind Buskey could be.

“I had this idea that the alleys could be the center of the neighborhood. That we could turn them into green spaces,” Correll said. “Like an urban myth.”

Urban Myth Street Food will be permanently located behind Buskey, where there are several picnic tables and umbrellas. In the upcoming months, Buskey is planning to renovate the back loading dock and create a new entry point into the cidery.

“You’ll be able to see straight from the front door, through the tasting room, all the way back here to the alley [and the food space],” Correll said.

Buskey is hoping to utilize the new space for bands, comedy or trivia nights.

Urban Myth Street Food will be open during Buskey's typical hours, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. In a few weeks, Urban Street Myth and Buskey hope to launch brunch hours on Sunday.

