Can Can Café headed to the Library of Virginia

Can Can Café, a breakfast and lunch satellite spot from
Can Can Brasserie, is headed to the Library of Virginia at 800 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond.
Can Can Café will offer breakfast and lunch items such as fresh-baked pastries, soup, salad and sandwiches on Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Can Can Café will also serve coffee, desserts and to-go items.
“We are thrilled to help bring one of the city’s best-loved restaurants to downtown Richmond,” Scott Dodson, executive director of the Library of Virginia Foundation, said in a statement. “We cannot wait for our patrons and the downtown community to enjoy their amazing food.”
The Discovery Cafe was previously in the space and it closed in 2018.
The Can Can Café will open in the library’s lobby on Sept. 19.
PHOTOS: First class of RVA C.O.O.K.S. graduates
Celebrity Chef Sammy Davis, Jr. hands Jovontay Bowles his certificate during a graduation ceremony for the first class of RVA C.O.O.K.S., Culinary Opportunity and Other Keystone Skills, at the Justice Center Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Davis, founder of the Milk & Honey restaurant chain, gave Diamond Abel (background) and Daija Jones-Lucas (foreground) certificates of completion during the COOKS class graduation Tuesday at the Richmond Justice Center.
Sammy Davis Jr., a chef and Richmond native, stood with Devonti Pettaway during graduation for the first class of COOKS. Davis started the program, Culinary Opportunity and Other Keystone Skills, this summer for incarcerated and at-risk youth.
