Can Can Café headed to the Library of Virginia

Can Can Café, a breakfast and lunch satellite spot from Can Can Brasserie, is headed to the Library of Virginia at 800 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond.

Can Can Café will offer breakfast and lunch items such as fresh-baked pastries, soup, salad and sandwiches on Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Can Can Café will also serve coffee, desserts and to-go items.

“We are thrilled to help bring one of the city’s best-loved restaurants to downtown Richmond,” Scott Dodson, executive director of the Library of Virginia Foundation, said in a statement. “We cannot wait for our patrons and the downtown community to enjoy their amazing food.”

The Discovery Cafe was previously in the space and it closed in 2018.

The Can Can Café will open in the library’s lobby on Sept. 19.