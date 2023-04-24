Casa del Barco Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Casa del Barco Canal Walk, 320 S. 12th St., (804) 775-2628
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Richmond Restaurant Week is April 24-30.
Choose one from each course.
First course:
Guacamole fresco
Tofu tacos dorados
Albondigas
Second course:
Conchinta pibil enchiladas
Chicken tinga tacos
Mahi-mahi veracruzano
Tlayuda veggie
Third course:
Chocolate tamales
Tres leches cake