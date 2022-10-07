Casta’s Rum Bar comes to downtown Richmond, Toast at The Village changes hands

Casta’s Rum Bar comes to Richmond

This fall, Casta’s Rum Bar will open their second location in the lobby of the Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites by Hilton, formerly the home of Belle (700 E. Main St.).

Casta’s Richmond will feature the same vibrant Cuban vibe of the original Casta’s in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington D.C., with murals by Richmond artist Hamilton glass, tropical plants, custom chandeliers, a 31-foot light-up bar, and an enclosed patio that’s open year-round. A DJ booth will be turning out salsa music.

Menu highlights include empanadas, classic Cuban sandwiches, ceviche, frozen drinks, and of course, an extensive rum selection with more than 125 options to choose from. The opening date has yet to be announced, but Casta’s will be open seven days a week starting at 5 p.m., with brunch on Sundays.

Toast ownership change

After 10 years owning Toast in The Village Shopping Center (7007 Three Chopt Road), owners Josh and Jessica Bufford have sold the location, although they will continue to own and operate Toast, New American Gastropub at Winterfield Place in Midlothian.

Bob and Jana Graham and Chris Staples are the new owners of Toast in The Village Shopping Center.

Bob and Jana met in the school of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Purdue University and both have had extensive restaurant industry careers—most recently Jana was an executive at Starbucks and Bob was in management with EAT Restaurant Partners.

“We’ve always talked about doing our own thing, but it just never came to fruition,” Bob said. When they met Josh and Jess, it felt like a fit: “We heard their plan for the restaurant in the near future, they were trying to be selective about who they would talk to,” Bob said.

Don’t expect to see big changes at Toast for now—you’ll still be able to get the sweet potato tots and pimento cheese wontons.

The new owners are looking to focus on streamlining operations, improving service, and making small tweaks to improve the overall dining experience.

You might also see some menu additions like chicken wings on the appetizer menu and a steak entrée. Bob will oversee on-site operations with Jana focusing on the back office and Staples working with marketing, social media and IT.