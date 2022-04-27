Charlottesville's Grit Coffee Roasting Co. plans second Richmond location

Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee Roasting Co. is planning a second Richmond location in Scott's Addition.

Grit opened its first Richmond location on Libbie Avenue in 2020. Perfect for takeout during the pandemic, the small shop has been evolving to include more seating as the world as opens again. At the same time, the owners began seeking opportunities to expand the Richmond presence.

“When we first started looking at second locations in Richmond, we weren’t even considering Scott’s Addition,” Grit co-founder and creative director Brandon Wooten says. “But then we saw Greystar’s plans for this new building, and we got really excited about the level of design and the level of the finished details.”

The second Richmond Grit coffee will be located in the forthcoming Otis building alongside 350 apartments and plant/terrarium store PlantHouse. Occupying about 2,000 square feet, it will be the largest Grit Coffee location as well. “We went through a rethinking of our aesthetic and brand,” Wooten says. “This will be the next phase of where we want to take things.”

There will be lots of space for working and conversing with the goal of being a space where you can schedule a meeting and not have to worry about finding a seat. And kitchen design will continue to focus on ease of use for baristas to still make service efficient for those wanting to grab coffee to-go. Permits are still being finalized, but the owners are hoping for a late fall opening.

In the meantime, all Grit locations including the Richmond location have started featuring a limited coffee of the month that’s available brewed hot, cold on draft or as cold-brew cans. The May feature will be a Fair Trade-certified coffee from Café Organico Marcala SA (COMSA), a co-op of 62 Honduran coffee farmers that are working on transforming their farms from conventional to organic.

Grit also recently partnered with Charlottesville bakery Cou Cou Rachou to serve the artisan pastries in all their Charlottesville locations and the team is exploring ways to bring them to Richmond as well. Right now you can get a toasted homemade Cou Cou Rachou English muffin with homemade jam at the Libbie café. In 2021, Grit merged with nitro cold brew company Snowing in Space and Wooten said the team is seeking ways to leverage regular cold brew deliveries to Richmond to also carry fresh pastries.

Whether you are in Richmond or Charlottesville, we recommend trying Grit’s signature High Five beverage made with espresso pulled over raw sugar, steamed half and half and flaky sea salt. Director of Coffee Travis Mason tried a similar drink years ago while on vacation and loved how the sweet-salty combo complemented espresso, so he created a version for the Grit menu.