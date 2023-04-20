Your chance to dine at Richmond-area restaurants while donating to Feed More, central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization, returns Monday through next Sunday with Richmond Restaurant Week.

This year, over 30 locally owned restaurants are serving up three-course meals for $35.23, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.

Aline Reitzer, co-owner of Acacia Midtown, started Richmond Restaurant Week in 2001 as a way to help restaurants give back.

“We started with nine restaurants participating, and we’re up to 30-plus,” Reitzer said. “They are all locally owned. This is about restaurants banding together and putting their best foot forward to feed people in need.”

Every dollar donated to Feed More helps provide four meals for seniors, kids and individuals in need. Since it began, Richmond Restaurant Week has supplied more than 3.2 million meals. One in 9 individuals and 1 in 6 children in central Virginia face food insecurity, according to Feed More.

“It’s an opportunity for people to do what they do every single day and give back to the community,” Reitzer said. “Many people take it for granted that they can go out to a restaurant, and there are many people who can’t even put food on their plate.”

Here are just a few examples of sample menus at participating restaurants:

At Julep’s, choose from fried green tomatoes, fried oysters and boudin balls (which are rice and pork sausage balls with tomato-ginger jam) for the first course, Julep’s signature shrimp and grits with Gulf shrimp and cheddar grits, apple cider-braised pork shank or a grilled bistro steak with duck fat-fried fingerling potatoes for the main course and a chocolate torte with berry coulis or bourbon pecan pie for dessert.

At Laura Lee’s, appetizer choices include chilled spring pea soup, fried shrimp with spicy remoulade, and steak tartare with sauce gribiche and grilled sourdough, while mains include bistro steak with potato salad and spring pea salsa verde, grilled swordfish with coconut curry broth, fingerling potatoes, soybeans and asparagus or seared scallops with farro, fava beans, Edwards ham vinaigrette and mint.

View a full list of participating restaurants at rrweek.com. Sample menus from select participating restaurants can be found below.

Of course, many restaurants are already booked, but don’t forget you can often snag a seat at the bar. Reitzer also suggests calling restaurants if they look booked online and asking about a waitlist for cancellations.

Acacia Midtown is one of the participating restaurants in its new Libbie Mill-Midtown home, and the menu spans classic Acacia favorites, such as the crabcakes, as well as new dishes, including salmon tartare. Although there aren’t many reservations left for restaurant week, Acacia saves tables and half the bar for walk-ins.

“We love the community aspect of this event,” said Christy Dalton, community engagement manager for Feed More. “We’re all about helping our neighbors in need, but this is a great way to help our neighboring businesses and encourage people to try somewhere new they haven’t been before.”

After the pandemic, the folks at Feed More were excited to see Richmond Restaurant Week come back stronger than ever. “It’s a great way to get out and support restaurants that have struggled,” Dalton said. “You’re not just helping someone get a meal, you’re supporting local restaurants as well.”

Reitzer says they haven’t decided what year to say this is for Richmond Restaurant Week with COVID-19 closures, but they know they’ve been raising funds for over 20 years. The special week used to take place only once a year, but now it happens twice, with the second week scheduled for Oct. 23-29 this year.

“This is an institution, and people expect it and look forward to it,” she said. “To be part of it is wonderful. The response we get from the Richmond community to stand behind and support this event, and the restaurants that want to participate, it’s heartwarming.”

Participating Restaurants in Richmond Restaurant Week 2023 21 Spoons Acacia Midtown Alewife Bar Solita Birdie's Casa del Barco Common House Conejo East Coast Provisions Island Shrimp Co. JewFro Julep's New Southern Cuisine Laura Lee's Kabana Rooftop Nama Indian Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar & Q Rooftop Rowland's Fine Dining Sam Miller's Southbound Southern Kitchen Tarrant's Downtown Tarrant's West Tazza Kitchen Scott's Addition The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing The Boathouse at Sunday Park The Boathouse at City Point The Daily Kitchen & Bar The Daily Kitchen & Bar Short Pump The Hard Shell The Hard Shell Bellgrade The Roosevelt The Shaved Duck West Coast Provisions