Chef Michael Hall is no longer at Spoonbread Bistro. He's launching 'The Chef's Table' in Midlothian

Chef Michael Hall, the former chef and owner of Spoonbread Bistro, is on the move and he’s landed smack on the line between Chesterfield and Powhatan counties.
At least he’s landed somewhere near there — in an area easier called “Midlothian” — in the private dining space at The Independence Golf Club at 600 Founders Bridge Blvd.
There, Hall is launching The Chef’s Table, a private dining, four-course, prix fixe dinner series for $85 per person that is open to the public at the club Wednesdays through Saturdays through the rest of October and likely beyond.
Hall has been a fixture in Richmond dining for decades. He was the chef and owner of The Vine Restaurant at the Sixth Street Marketplace, M Bistro and Wine Bar (in Rocketts Landing) and both the Fan District and Short Pump locations of Spoonbread Bistro. Hall declined to comment on his departure from Spoonbread, other than to say his investors have taken over both locations, which remain open.
“Richmond restaurants were obviously hard hit by the pandemic and it forced us to run our businesses in unprecedented ways,” Hall said in a prepared statement. “It also gave me time to mull some ideas about Richmond dining for the foreseeable future as many people are working virtually and staying closer to home but they still want to enjoy themselves when they do choose to dine out.”
Hall also said Independence Golf Club offers ample space — inside and out — for social distancing. The golf club’s on-site restaurant, Tavern 19, remains open to the public.
The Chef’s Table is now open. Reservations are required and available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. They can be made by calling (804) 601-8611.
(804) 649-6321
Twitter: @KarriPeifer