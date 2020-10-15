Chef Michael Hall is no longer at Spoonbread Bistro. He's launching 'The Chef's Table' in Midlothian

Chef Michael Hall, the former chef and owner of Spoonbread Bistro, is on the move and he’s landed smack on the line between Chesterfield and Powhatan counties.

At least he’s landed somewhere near there — in an area easier called “Midlothian” — in the private dining space at The Independence Golf Club at 600 Founders Bridge Blvd.

There, Hall is launching The Chef’s Table, a private dining, four-course, prix fixe dinner series for $85 per person that is open to the public at the club Wednesdays through Saturdays through the rest of October and likely beyond.

Hall has been a fixture in Richmond dining for decades. He was the chef and owner of The Vine Restaurant at the Sixth Street Marketplace, M Bistro and Wine Bar (in Rocketts Landing) and both the Fan District and Short Pump locations of Spoonbread Bistro. Hall declined to comment on his departure from Spoonbread, other than to say his investors have taken over both locations, which remain open.