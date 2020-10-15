 Skip to main content
Chef Michael Hall is no longer at Spoonbread Bistro, launching 'The Chef's Table' in Midlothian
Chef Michael Hall, the former chef and owner of Spoonbread Bistro, is on the move and he's landed smack on the line between Chesterfield and Powhatan counties.

At least, he's landed somewhere near there - in an area easier said as "Midlothian" - in the private dining space at The Independence Golf Club at 600 Founders Bridge Blvd.

There, Hall is launching The Chef's Table, a private dining, four-course, prix fixe dinner series for $85 per person that is open to the public at the club Wednesdays through Saturdays through the rest of October and likely beyond.

Hall has been a fixture in Richmond dining for decades. He was the chef and owner of The Vine Restaurant at the Sixth Street Marketplace, M Bistro and Wine Bar (in Rocketts Landing) and both the Fan District and Short Pump locations of Spoonbread Bistro. Hall declined to comment on his departure from Spoonbread, other than to say his investors have taken over both locations, which remain open.

“Richmond restaurants were obviously hard hit by the pandemic and it forced us to run our businesses in unprecedented ways," Hall said in a prepared statement. "It also gave me time to mull some ideas about Richmond dining for the foreseeable future as many people are working virtually and staying closer to home but they still want to enjoy themselves when they do choose to dine out."

Hall also noted that Independence Golf Club offers ample space - inside and out - for plenty of social distancing. The golf club's on-site restaurant, Tavern 19, remains open to the public.

The Chef's Table is now open. Reservations are required and available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. They can be made by calling (804) 601-8611.

The Chef's Table menu options

Blue Crab Bisque with Sabayon and Caviar

Red Beets and fried Chevre Goat Cheese, candied walnut tossed with Manakintowne Salad mix and Orange Sherbet Dressing

Center cut Pork Chop wrapped in Applewood Smoked bacon with whipped Bourbon sweet potato and Brussel sprout leaves sauce in Pure Honey Hennessey Sauce

Dessert

***

Oyster and Corn Chowder with Bacon Cheddar Scone

Manakintowne Greens House Salad with chard onion vinaigrette

Seared Sea Scallops with crab and Buddha hand lemon risotto and, Swiss chard, brown butter

Dessert

***

Seared Foie Gras with Blackberry Balsamic Pearls, country Ham and Fried Cornmeal cake

House Salad wrapped in hot house cucumber and chard onion vinaigrette

Carpetbagger of Fried Oysters on top of Beef Tenderloin covered in Bearnaise with fingerling fondant potatoes and ultimate greens

Dessert

***

Choose one for $85 per person. A la carte options are also available.

