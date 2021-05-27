Chesterfield’s Steve Glenn Jr. will be on this season's 'Hell’s Kitchen' with Gordon Ramsay

Chesterfield County’s Steve Glenn Jr. makes a positive first impression in the season 20 premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m. Monday, May 31, Fox), subtitled “Young Guns” for its cast of largely twentysomething chefs. But Glenn acknowledged being nervous when presenting a culinary creation to the show’s often voluble host, Gordon Ramsay.

“There’s nobody who can prepare you for working with Gordon Ramsay,” Glenn says. “Normally, I’m a pretty relaxed dude, and I don’t really get nervous about much. But there was one time I can recall shaking in my boots. Like, it was terrifying. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what if he hates me right off the bat as soon as I shake his hand, then he kicks me out?’ These are the things going through my mind. But it turned out to be pretty cool.”

Glenn has had to stay cool, too. His season of the show taped in Las Vegas in spring 2019 when Glenn was 21. He’s now 23, and he’s been sitting on the secret of how it all went down for two years. The winner becomes Ramsay’s protégé and the next chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Glenn says the “Young Guns” conceit came as a surprise to all the contestants. He and the other 17 competitors were all 24 or younger during the show’s production.