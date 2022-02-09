Chipotle is coming to Richmond's Manchester neighborhood

Another Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Richmond's Manchester neighborhood, a company spokesperson told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The familiar, fast-casual chain will settle in a retail space at City View Marketplace— a commercial and residential area on West Sixth Street and Hull Street developed by Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

"We’re always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food and establish new local partnerships, and the Manchester neighborhood is a great fit," a Chipotle spokesperson said.

Chipotle will lease a 3,029-square-foot space joining the likes of the Continental in Manchester, a Stella’s Grocery and an ABC store. Thalhimer’s Alicia Brown and Annie O’Connor handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord Connie Jordan Nielsen, also with Thalhimer.

The City View Marketplace mixed-use development at Hull and Sixth streets is on the site of the former Reynolds Metals Co. South plant in the Manchester area. The development has 130 residential units spread over five buildings and commercial space.

This development marks Chipotle’s 15th location in the Metro Richmond area, according to a company’s website. Chipotle plans to hire approximately 25 employees and offer a range of benefits packages including access to mental healthcare and debt-free college degrees, a spokesperson said.

The company is currently scheduled to open a location in Manchester at some point this fall.