City of Richmond gives $120K grant to local restaurant delivery company to reduce restaurant commissions. Program launches soon.

The city of Richmond Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday that its awarded Chop Chop, a Richmond-based restaurant delivery company, a $120,000 grant to assist Richmond restaurants during the pandemic.
The grant will allow Chop Chop to reduce the fees it charges restaurants to use its service from 20% to 7% for a three-month period, according to a news release, as well as expand its delivery area as it hires new drivers. The rate reduction will allow restaurants that use the service to keep more money from each order and for those who don't use it, the option to sign up and add delivery orders as a new revenue stream.
“Richmonders have been supporting our restaurant industry diligently by ordering takeout and delivery since March,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “The next time you order through Chop Chop, more of your bill will go directly to the restaurants you love, supporting employees and management alike.”
Richmonder Chris Chandler founded Chop Chop three years ago to give independent restaurants a local option for third party delivery service. His is the only Richmond-based, vehicle delivery service, though a local bicycle delivery service also exists in Richmond with Quickness RVA.
Third party restaurant delivery services have been an option for restaurants for more than a decade - and one many independent restaurant owners avoided due to their cost and the fact the full service restaurants' focus was on dine-in customers, not takeout food. But when the pandemic hit and dine-in service was shuttered across the country, the pressure on local restaurants to offer the service increased dramatically.
Quite simply, consumers overwhelming like restaurant delivery; while most independent, full service restaurants - the largest category of restaurants in Richmond and the ones financially hit the hardest by the pandemic - don't.
"In general we don’t and won’t use delivery services primarily because of the cost (even 7% is a lot and that’s not including driver tips or other fees other services charge the consumer), but also the quality control," said Julia Battaglini, owner of Secco Wine Bar in the Fan District. "We personally deliver orders $50 or more within 10 miles of Secco. And since the vast majority of orders contain alcohol (and therefore require proof of age), we’re not really comfortable farming it out."
Restaurant delivery services work like this: Restaurants sign up with a third party delivery service and customers, when placing orders, are either rerouted to the service or start there directly. Customers place their order with the service, which in turn places it with the restaurant. The service collects the order money - including tax and tip - adds a delivery fee - and turns over a portion of the order money - usually around 70% - and all of the tax to the restaurant. The service keeps the rest. So on a $30 takeout order, most national delivery services would keep $9 of it payout the restaurant $21. For many restaurant owners, losing that much off an order made offering the services financially unfeasible.
But with the grant - officially called the Richmond Rate Reduction program - and 7% fee, the restaurant would keep $28, and Chop Chop would get $2 (plus the delivery fee, which the consumer pays). A far more palatable rate share for many restaurant owners. The tip in any case using delivery services generally goes to the driver, though some national delivery services have faced criticism and complaints for keeping a portion of the drivers' tips.
Chop Chop doesn't do this, Chandler said. In addition to offering restaurants delivery fees lower than national companies, even before the grant, Chop Chop says its drivers keep 100% of tips. The delivery fee, which at Chop Chop is usually $3.99, is shared between the driver and the service. Chandler said Chop Chop also doesn't charge restaurants any additional fees - another common practice from the industry giants - such as rental of a tablet for orders, up-charges to have their restaurant listed higher on the app, or rerouting fees for consumers who find the restaurant through Chop Chop but don't place an online order.
"If you’re a restaurant and you sign up for us, and you never get a single order, you don't pay us any money," Chandler said. "It is 100% free for the restaurants to come on board."
Chandler added that the grant money isn't just being handed over to him - it's coming in three chunks over the three months with benchmarks attached from the city, including that he expand his delivery area, which currently serves about 65% of the city, to cover it entirely. Chop Chop also needs to add more local restaurants to his offerings - and create some local jobs, up to 100, though most will be contracted delivery drivers.
"From the beginning, the city was like, we want to make sure the restaurants are benefiting from this," Chandler said. "Restaurants need to be happy, drivers, customers they all need to be happy. And Chop Chop has to figure out how to make money."
The agreement is being finalized and a launch date will be announced soon, Leonard Sledge, Richmond’s director of economic development, said Wednesday in a briefing.
Chop Chop can be found online at chopchoprva.com.
