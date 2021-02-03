City of Richmond gives $120K grant to local restaurant delivery company to reduce restaurant commissions. Program launches soon.

But with the grant - officially called the Richmond Rate Reduction program - and 7% fee, the restaurant would keep $28, and Chop Chop would get $2 (plus the delivery fee, which the consumer pays). A far more palatable rate share for many restaurant owners. The tip in any case using delivery services generally goes to the driver, though some national delivery services have faced criticism and complaints for keeping a portion of the drivers' tips.

Chop Chop doesn't do this, Chandler said. In addition to offering restaurants delivery fees lower than national companies, even before the grant, Chop Chop says its drivers keep 100% of tips. The delivery fee, which at Chop Chop is usually $3.99, is shared between the driver and the service. Chandler said Chop Chop also doesn't charge restaurants any additional fees - another common practice from the industry giants - such as rental of a tablet for orders, up-charges to have their restaurant listed higher on the app, or rerouting fees for consumers who find the restaurant through Chop Chop but don't place an online order.

"If you’re a restaurant and you sign up for us, and you never get a single order, you don't pay us any money," Chandler said. "It is 100% free for the restaurants to come on board."