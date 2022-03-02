Claudia's Bake Shop, a New York-style bakery, is coming to Carytown, plus a new dinner series at Alewife

Claudia’s Bake Shop comes to Carytown

The new bakery opening at 3027 W. Cary St. in the former home of The Melt is making dreams come true for city dwellers looking for New York-style pastries in the city and for owner Claudia Strobing. Strobing went to culinary school in New York and then worked in restaurant kitchens for a few years, including at the famed Ritz-Carton Buckhead outside Atlanta under pastry chef Jacques Torres. She took some time off to have kids, then when they grew up, she continued her pastry career as a cake decorator at Publix. After that, she moved on to management while also running a small business focused on dessert catering.

“But I’ve always wanted to have a real bakery,” she says. After securing crowdfunding through Mainvest, a community investment platform, she’s now finally making the vision a reality. Claudia’s Bake Shop will offer kosher dairy black-and-white cookies, rugelach, babka, challah, Danishes, croissants — all made in-house. With Strobing’s cake expertise, wedding and custom grown-up cakes will also be available for special order.

Strobing is in the final stretch of renovating the location with fresh cases to fill with treats, and seating for about eight. She might add more eventually, but for now, she is keeping capacity small and socially distanced. Permits permitting, Claudia’s Bake Shop will open in mid-to-late March. “All these wonderful people have invested in my business. I’m very excited to say thank you,” she says. www.claudiasbakeshoprva.com

Feast of the Seven Fishes guest chef series at Alewife

Starting later this month, Alewife in Church Hill is launching a guest chef dinner series to raise funds for the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program, a collaborative, community-based restoration program managed by the Virginia Commonwealth University Rice Rivers Center to collect waste oyster shell from businesses and the public and divert it back into the Chesapeake Bay in support of oyster reef restoration. Each dinner will include four courses for $75, plus tax and tip. The lineup is as follows:

March 20, Boby Pradachith, Thip Khao, Washington, D.C. (sold out)

May 22, Devin Rose, Adrift, Whitestone

July 24, Opie Crooks, No Goodbyes, Washington, D.C.

Sept. 18, Andrew Manning, Longoven

Nov. 13, Johnny Spero, Reverie, Washington, D.C.

Tickets are limited for each dinner, and reservations can be made online or by calling the restaurant at (804) 325-3426. Reservations for upcoming dinners will be released closer to the event dates. www.alewiferva.com