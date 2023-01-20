Cocodrilo becomes Bar West, rum bar coming soon to Midlothian

We’ve got a list of about 30 restaurants we are tracking to open over the course of the next year and a few that we have been highly anticipating are opening very soon.

Here's more information on two from the top of our Richmond watch list:

Cocodrilo becomes Bar West

After almost a year in business, Cocodrilo (5811 Grove Ave.) temporarily closed in the beginning of January for some reevaluation. After some brainstorming, the owners decided that the Libbie Grove neighborhood needs a more approachable concept with a bigger bar program and casual eats that draw in more everyday diners. The new concept, Bar West, opens today, Jan. 20.

Sidecar Cocktail Lounge

People of Midlothian, you’re getting a rum bar! At the corner of Winterfield and Robious roads next to Toast, Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is being opened by Josh and Jessica Bufford, owners of Toast, Certified Master Rummelier and restaurant veteran Chris Staples, and Greg Hill, founder of the Royal Rum Society. The beverage list will feature island-inspired food and cocktails, and of course, lots of rum. Sidecar will also serve as the headquarters of the Royal Rum Society and will host regular education events to help rum enthusiasts learn and connect. The opening is slated for early February.

