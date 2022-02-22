Cocodrilo, new Latin American-inspired restaurant, coming to Libbie & Grove

Sure, it might have seemed a little crazy for Rob Long to be planning a new restaurant in the old Café Caturra space at Libbie & Grove when he was struggling to keep River City Roll afloat mid-pandemic, but he just couldn’t let the opportunity slip by.

Investment banker turned restaurateur, Long spent a few years in Texas and loved all the morning options for breakfast tacos and coffee. Flash forward to a 2019 10-day trip to Mexico to pick up a barrel of Herradura tequila where he had the opportunity to visit some off-the-beaten path restaurants and a family trip where he visited a few Tex-Mex breakfast-only and dinner-only concepts, and he began to wonder why no one combined these influences into a breakfast, lunch and dinner Latin-American-inspired restaurant.

Many months of work and waiting later, Cocodrilo is gearing up for a March 8 opening and co-owners and executive chefs Brandon MacConnell and Brad Slemaker can’t be more ready. “It’s only been about 10 months,” MacConnell says sarcastically. Like most anyone trying to complete a project these days, the Cocodrilo team was hit with delays from shipping, construction, worker availability and staffing. But with the kitchen finished and final touches taking place in the dining room, they’re starting staff training this week.

Cocodrilo is Spanish for Crocodile and not only does it reflect the restaurant’s style, but it’s also a nod to Lemaire (and the famous alligators that lived there) where Slemaker, MacConnell and general manager Tara Schleinkofer all met.

Slemaker is also currently the chef at River City Roll where he oversees elevated spins on traditional bar staples. He and Long have been looking for an opportunity to let him unleash more of those Lemaire skills in a higher end restaurant. “We can’t get away from the bowling alley reputation there,” Long says. “People don’t even order some of his best dishes.” In this new concept, Slemaker and MacConnell are letting their inspiration run wild.

The Café Caturra interior has been totally revamped into a sleek 89-seat dining room where diners have full view of the state-of-the art stainless steel kitchen. “You’ll be able to see your food being made without having to pay a bunch of money for a chef’s table experience,” Long says.

The centerpiece of that kitchen is an open-fire grill and oven that was purchased from Prime 109, a restaurant in Charlottesville that closed during the pandemic. It’s literally in the center of the restaurant with the layout built around it. It’s also the centerpiece of the menu. “We’re trying to incorporate something from it into every dish and even in some of the cocktails,” says Slemaker.

The name may be Spanish, but as MacConnell puts it: “We’re not a ‘let’s go get Mexican!’ kind of place… the food will be Latin American-inspired, but we are not holding ourselves to any tradition or country. We are trying to do some unfamiliar things.”

The menu is in its final stages of development and while I was sworn to secrecy as the chefs finalize the plan, I can say there will be a range of small plates for sharing alongside entrees and tacos. One sneak peek: Slemaker is working on perfecting gnocchi made with heirloom masa. “We want to provide an elevated dining experience in a casual, comfortable way,” Long says. “You can come in on Tuesday and get a taco and beer and spend $16, then come back on Saturday for date night and spend $80 with a chipotle ribeye and other high-end dishes.”

Murals by Nils Westergard, colorful tile along the big bar, and a signature orange with pops of yellow, blue and orange offset clean whites and natural tones to complete the dining room. The 25-seat front patio is ready to roll and come spring they’ll be adding a 55-seat courtyard patio in the back. That puts the full capacity around 175 guests with lots of configurations for private events.

Schleinkofer is also overseeing the beverage program, which will include two frozen drinks—one will likely always be a changing margarita, two draft cocktails, six rotating local beers and a selection of Latin American wines by the glass alongside a larger bottle list.

At first the restaurant will open for dinner only, but after a few months look for breakfast and lunch hours. You’ll be able to come in and grab breakfast or lunch in a quick 10 minutes with a focus on to-go packaging that maintains quality: “The breakfast tacos to-go will be just as good as they are in the restaurant,” Long says. There’s also a full coffee and espresso program in the works, also for enjoying in-house or to-go in signature orange cups sporting the Cocodrilo logo.