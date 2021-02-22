Common Eats - a local food, online market - delivers locally-made gourmet food items right to your door

In the past year, Richmonder Tori Stowers found herself missing dining out and supporting local businesses. But it wasn't COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic that was keeping Stowers at home, it was a far more common major life change: children.

With a 1 and 3-year-old regularly in tow, Stowers found getting... well, anywhere to be a challenge and so she developed Common Eats - an online market where Richmonders can buy food and food-related products from multiple local makers in one place - and get the products delivered right to their door.

The "local food hub," which is how Stowers refers to it, launched last week.

"Before kids, I loved trying new restaurants, food shops and pop-ups around Richmond. However, this became much harder with kids and having to deal with car seat logistics, looming tantrums, and general craziness that comes with young ones," Stowers said. "I felt out of touch with the local food scene that I loved and realized that the only barrier for me was accessibility and convenience."