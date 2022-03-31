Crab Louie's to become Oceano under Richmond restaurateurs

Richmond restaurateurs Maria and Michael Oseguera are branching out to the former Crab Louie's space in Chesterfield's Sycamore Square with a new American coastal cuisine-inspired eatery called, Oceano.

Along with managing their flagship restaurant Maya in downtown Richmond, their new restaurant will be located at 1352 Sycamore Square, the same building that housed Crab Louie's Seafood Tavern.

Crab Louie's Seafood Tavern was open for more than 30 years before closing during the pandemic in late 2020.

Michael said he's been planning to remodel the 5,000 square-foot space since April 2021, but due to supply chain and pandemic-related setbacks the Oseguera's have had to delay their plans.

"I know people who have driven by have asked, when we're opening and what it's going to be," Michael told the Times-Dispatch. "What was there obviously was a seafood restaurant and we're excited to be part of that tradition and staying within the history of the building."

Michael said he's still fine-tuning the menu but hopes to build a mix of coastal cuisine and European-inspired dishes. The appetizers will feature a mix of seafood like fresh oysters and Mayan shrimp cocktails, as well as Italian pasta, salads and fresh fish.

Michael also hopes to stock the restaurant with over a hundred wines and a variety of whiskies, tequila and mezcals.

"I'm looking forward to embracing the area and its history, you know, just like the sycamore trees out front," Michael said. "That area is just beautiful. The fact that they've been there so long just like the building itself, we want to build on that history rather than trying to just just come in and recreate something different."

Their new space, Oceano, will seat over 100 people inside and includes an outside patio space. Oceano is expected to open sometime in April.