Scott Rose has never been a really good sleeper. Lack of sleep can be problematic for many careers, but when you’re a baker, it’s an asset. Rose heads to work at the Richmond area’s newest doughnut shop, Diablo Doughnuts RVA (1090 Virginia Center Parkway, Suite 105) in Glen Allen, at 6 p.m. to start making the next day’s doughnuts.

He spends about five hours mixing, rolling and frying before the decorations crew comes in at 11 p.m., then he spends the night helping the team glaze, decorate and prepare for the next day. He heads home around 4 or 5 a.m. The alarm clock for his wife, Carrie, goes off at 3:15, so she can head into the shop to open at 6 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

It’s a different life from the one they shared when they got married about a year ago. Although living in Richmond, Scott was working in retail management and commuting to Virginia Beach, and Carrie was commuting to Washington, D.C., for a property management job, which she still holds along with co-owning Diablo Doughnuts. “Even with the hours, we get to spend more time together now,” she said.

Scott’s brother has owned the original Diablo Doughnuts for over 10 years in Baltimore. “About a year and a half ago, I was like, ‘Richmond needs one of these,’” she said. And the couple decided to make it happen. Diablo Doughnuts hosted its grand opening Saturday, Feb. 11, and it has already developed a following. “We have people that wait in the parking lot for us to turn the open light on,” she said.

“The doughnuts are insane,” she said. Both yeast and cake doughnuts varieties are available with over-the-top eye-catching decorations and funny names. Unicorn Farts is a classic yeast doughnut topped with vanilla bean glaze, tossed in fruity cereal and finished with a signature blue drizzle. Panty Dropper is a yeast doughnut featuring maple-bacon glaze with bacon stacked on top. “We like to hear people order them by name,” she said. “It makes us laugh.”

The fixed doughnut menu is about the same as the Baltimore location’s with rotating specials. Another favorite is Berry Cheesecake, a classic yeast doughnut topped with sweet cream cheese dollops and fresh strawberries.

A recent savory special, Caprese, featured ricotta cheese, tomato and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze. After a picture was posted to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the special sold out in an hour, so it’s been making regular reappearances. In the future, Diablo Doughnuts RVA will also have Richmond-specific doughnut specials for places like VCU and special events like The Carytown Watermelon Festival.

Doughnut prices range from $2.25 to $3.50.

To go with the confections, Diablo Doughnuts carries a special Glazed Over coffee blend made locally by Ironclad Coffee Roasters that’s available hot or as cold brew. The coffee is also used in the topping for the Glazed Over doughnut on the menu.

The Roses are lovers of rescue dogs, and the menu also includes Boughnuts for dogs for $3. They are shaped like a bone, drizzled with peanut butter and topped with bacon. Each month, the proceeds from Boughnut sales are donated to a different animal shelter.

The shop features a colorful decor with artistic skateboard decks that complement the eye-catching doughnuts. “My husband is a huge Batman fan, so Batman is everywhere, too,” Rose added. Although most of Diablo’s business is takeout, there are also a few tables for customers to enjoy coffee and doughnuts at the shop.

Diablo Doughnuts is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or until the doughnuts sell out. Follow Diablo Doughnuts on Instagram (@diablodonutsrva) for updates on specials and to learn if the day’s doughnuts have all been sold.

PHOTOS: Diablo Doughnuts