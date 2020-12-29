Dining in 2020 is not what we wanted; it’s what we needed it to be

Years from now, we’ll look back and remember 2020 as the year when our long-standing ideas about dining changed — not so much for the good, but in response to the bad that is the coronavirus pandemic. And not because we wanted those ideas to change, but because they had to.
The ingenuity and creativity of local restaurant owners, chefs and bartenders have long served our city well. They’ve been the driving force behind Richmond’s transformation into the buzzworthy food city we boast of today. That same aptitude for reimagining what is altogether possible when it comes to dining has been key to the dining community’s survival throughout this pandemic.
There is some silver lining, thin as it may be, to the major changes demanded of Richmond restaurants and bars during these tumultuous and virulent times. I, for one, am grateful that state and local leaders have granted restaurants and bars considerably more latitude in terms of outdoor dining arrangements and alcohol sales. Here’s to more to-go cocktails and restaurant patios in our future! As a reluctant home cook, I also count my blessings for the increasing number of takeout and delivery options that our city now offers.
From a consumer-behavior standpoint, the past several months have also pushed the limits of what “dining out” means to the average person. We’re more willing than ever before to dine under a broader set of circumstances (takeout boxes at home, plastic dinnerware on covered picnic tables) and conditions (sweltering heat, bitter cold). And we’ve come to realize that, without our continued support, restaurants and bars simply won’t last.
However you feel about the various “pivots” — a term that will long be associated with the past year — that restaurants and bars have undertaken, it’s fair to say that they have been the most defining aspects of dining in 2020. So much so that, I suppose, one could consider them this year’s dining “trends.”
What’s hot: to-go cocktails
What’s not: bar seating
One thing I’ve missed more than anything else this past year: bar seating. As a perpetual two-top, my husband and I have always felt more at ease seated at a bar for dinner than at a table. It’s the perfect spot for spying on other diners, while chatting up those charismatic bartenders who somehow feel like an old pal by the end of your conversation.
Thankfully, we’ve been able to fill this void somewhat with to-go food and cocktails from restaurants and bars around town. Granted, a to-go cocktail won’t ask you how your day was or discuss politics with you (and boy, has there been a lot to discuss!). But in this age of social distancing, it’s the closest you’re going to get to sitting across the bar from your favorite bartender.
What’s hot: takeout- and delivery-friendly food
What’s not: outrageously expensive meals
Among the other apocalyptic behaviors we’ve adopted during this pandemic — from hoarding toilet paper to letting our manes grow wild and untamed — we’ve also become relatively frugal as consumers. When it comes to dining, obscenely extravagant meals feel a bit out of place when you’re eating them under a tent in the middle of winter or from a plastic takeout container.
Meanwhile, restaurants popups and takeout- and delivery-friendly fare — such as pizza or sandwiches, which somehow became the “unofficial foods of the pandemic” — have gained in popularity. They’re cost-effective, portable and easy to adapt, all hallmarks of the way we’re eating nowadays.
What’s hot: outdoor patios
What’s not: tightly packed dining rooms
Only in New York City have I ever felt uncomfortable crammed into an overcrowded dining room, usually at some hot new restaurant that The New York Times just reviewed. But in those cases, my discomfort only made me want to eat there more. These days, many of us are hesitant about dining inside an empty restaurant, much less a dining room at half capacity.
Instead, we’re practically begging restaurants to let us sit outside in the cold under tented coverings, like a bunch of groupies at a rock concert. And to think, before all this, I would’ve complained if I felt even the slightest draft at my table. 2020, am I right?
What’s hot: tipping generously
What’s not: being a jerk
Come now, all ye aggrieved and disgruntled diners, it’s time to hang your Scrooge hats up for the winter. With restaurants, bars and their employees struggling to survive the pandemic, more diners are finally thinking twice before firing off a nasty missive on Yelp about that server who didn’t fall over himself waiting on their table hand and foot. Or before deploying the nuclear option on a six-person dinner reservation they’ve known about for weeks.
A little extra kindness and courtesy from diners these days goes a long way, as does a generous tip left for servers, delivery people and others in the service industry. Just remember: These individuals are taking extraordinary risks with their lives so that you and I can have some semblance of normalcy in our own.
***
On a more serious note: Since March, the dining community has held out hope for a watershed moment of government support to pull it through the dire economic situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak. What it got instead was the slow drip, drip, drip of relief measures — from the federal government’s poorly administered PPP loan program to, at the local level, inadequate relief from paying Richmond city taxes.
As the pandemic surges on and the number of new COVID-19 cases skyrockets, restrictions on restaurants and bars, and diners’ generalized fears of eating out have dealt many in the dining community a serious if not fatal blow. It is estimated that 17% of restaurants across the country — over 40 of them in the Richmond area — have closed for good. More are likely to follow.
For restaurants still open, most on average are losing nearly a third of their revenue, with those losses expected only to get worse in the coming months. Unemployment among members of the restaurant and bar industry hovers at around 14%, more than twice the nationwide rate of unemployment.
We can’t lose sight of all the pain, suffering and hardship that Richmond’s dining community has endured this past year, the failure of government to do anything meaningful about it, and what this means for our city when the dust settles and we find ourselves stripped of the abiding cultural identity that restaurants once gave us.
In the face of all that’s transpired, the dining community has stood strong together. Seeing people in the dining community “coming together to take care of one another” is “quintessential Richmond,” says Olivia Wilson, co-founder of Richmond Bakers Against Racism and co-owner of Brenner Pass and Chairlift. This includes local dining establishments that, despite their own difficulties, have supported organizations like Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond, in supplying funds, food and other relief to fellow Richmonders affected by COVID-19.
This sense of togetherness may be all the more important now, 10 months into the pandemic. And with 2020 behind us, I wanted to offer members of Richmond’s dining community the opportunity to express some words of support to uplift and encourage one another through this difficult time. Here’s what they had to say:
Sunny Baweja, chef and co-owner of Lehja: “You love this industry because you are kind, hardworking, resilient, courageous, independent, passionate. … Just remember, we all love you. Hang in there.”
Stella Dikos, namesake of Stella’s and Stella’s Grocery: “You always have to have hope for better days and do the best you can in difficult times. I try to keep focused on what’s important: family and friends. To the people of Richmond, support the places you love now more than ever. And to the dining community: Don’t forget to bring joy wherever you can; it will go a long way.”
Evrim Dogu, baker and co-owner of Sub Rosa: “To my mind, 2020 heralds the urgent need for greater creativity and connection. … [T]hose that love food and nourishing people may see opportunities, new joint efforts that will increase our resilience and ultimately strengthen the best of what Richmond has to offer.”
Donnie Glass, chef and co-owner of Grisette: “If nothing else, ... [2020] has reassured those of us in it for the love of hospitality that our dreams aren’t dead, merely on the back burner for a little while. Think of all the good things you put on the back burner: demiglace, Sunday gravy, chicken stock, risotto, (salted) pasta water. The back burner is where flavor develops. It’s been a long, slow, simmering year in the worst kind of way. In all of that time, though, ideas have developed and resolve has been shown.”
Chauncey Jenkins, general manager of Common House Richmond: “Ours is the story of resilience, commitment, and heart. … No matter how unfair these times are, we should view them as simply a chrysalis nurturing our greatest potential. Our wings will flutter once more, and they’ll do so majestically.”
Jason Alley, small-business policy adviser for Mayor Levar Stoney, co-owner of Bingo Beer Co. and former chef and co-owner of Comfort and Pasture: “There are few things that feel certain in these times, but if there is one thing, it’s this: Restaurant people are the most resilient, creative and innovative people in the world. As dark as these days are, I can’t wait to see what we as an industry come up with in the ‘After Times.’ It will look different, and some of us may move on, but I know in my heart of hearts that, whatever it looks like, it will be born of passion and will continue to be an industry that inspires me daily.”
Justin Lo writes freelance reviews for the Times-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram @justinsjlo.