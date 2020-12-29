Dining in 2020 is not what we wanted; it’s what we needed it to be

This sense of togetherness may be all the more important now, 10 months into the pandemic. And with 2020 behind us, I wanted to offer members of Richmond’s dining community the opportunity to express some words of support to uplift and encourage one another through this difficult time. Here’s what they had to say:

Sunny Baweja, chef and co-owner of Lehja: “You love this industry because you are kind, hardworking, resilient, courageous, independent, passionate. … Just remember, we all love you. Hang in there.”

Stella Dikos, namesake of Stella’s and Stella’s Grocery: “You always have to have hope for better days and do the best you can in difficult times. I try to keep focused on what’s important: family and friends. To the people of Richmond, support the places you love now more than ever. And to the dining community: Don’t forget to bring joy wherever you can; it will go a long way.”

Evrim Dogu, baker and co-owner of Sub Rosa: “To my mind, 2020 heralds the urgent need for greater creativity and connection. … [T]hose that love food and nourishing people may see opportunities, new joint efforts that will increase our resilience and ultimately strengthen the best of what Richmond has to offer.”