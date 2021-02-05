DoorDash donates $450,000 to state for grant program for Virginia restaurants

Virginia restaurants have another opportunity for financial relief, thanks to a $450,000 grant program from DoorDash — a national restaurant delivery service — and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, the state’s division of the National Restaurant Association.

Independently owned restaurants throughout the commonwealth can apply for grants of $3,500 now through March 1 at VRLTA.org.

“Restaurants and hospitality businesses have made tremendous sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “Many restaurants have pivoted to delivery and takeout to continue serving their communities while keeping Virginians safe. I applaud the efforts of DoorDash and VRLTA who are contributing to the ongoing federal, state, and local efforts to provide much-needed relief and help these important small businesses stay afloat.”

DoorDash, the largest third-party restaurant delivery service in the country, has set aside $10 million to help restaurants in select cities in the U.S. and Canada.