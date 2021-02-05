DoorDash donates $450,000 to state for grant program for Virginia restaurants

Virginia restaurants have another opportunity for financial relief, thanks to a $450,000 grant program from DoorDash — a national restaurant delivery service — and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, the state’s division of the National Restaurant Association.
Independently owned restaurants throughout the commonwealth can apply for grants of $3,500 now through March 1 at VRLTA.org.
“Restaurants and hospitality businesses have made tremendous sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “Many restaurants have pivoted to delivery and takeout to continue serving their communities while keeping Virginians safe. I applaud the efforts of DoorDash and VRLTA who are contributing to the ongoing federal, state, and local efforts to provide much-needed relief and help these important small businesses stay afloat.”
DoorDash, the largest third-party restaurant delivery service in the country, has set aside $10 million to help restaurants in select cities in the U.S. and Canada.
“Virginia’s restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges the past year,” said Eric Terry, VRLTA president, in a statement. “DoorDash’s donation to the state’s restaurant relief efforts will offer much-needed help to small businesses. We are pleased to partner with them on this important work and hope that this ensures additional Virginia restaurants survive the remainder of this crisis.”
The grant funds are available to Virginia restaurants that are independently owned with three or fewer locations; are currently open at at least one location; have annual revenue of $3 million or less per restaurant; have 50 or fewer employees; and have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
A panel of judges from the restaurant and tourism industries will select who gets awarded a grant while ensuring the grants are distributed across the commonwealth. At least 20% of grants will go to minority-owned and/or women-owned businesses in Virginia. Grants will be distributed by early April.
(804) 649-6321
Twitter: @KarriPeifer