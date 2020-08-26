'Eat Well, Do Good': Ashland Coffee & Tea is now Canteen, a bistro with a campy mission

“Between our foster care work together and our interest in making sure no one goes hungry, it just seemed like a natural alliance,” Hawks said of working with Alley and Jones, who were “tremendous supporters” of her Wishing Tree program.

That, and Alley “knows more about cooking in his little finger than I have in my whole brain,” Hawks said, noting that he has completely updated — and elevated — the café’s menu to include grain bowls, sweet and savory waffles, omelettes, hearty sandwiches, salads and more.

Jones only half-joked that the inspiration behind Canteen came, in part, from the camp scenes in the 1961 movie “Parent Trap.” She said the plan is to allow camp recipients to choose what sort of camp they would like to attend.

Working with foster children over the years, “one of the things that made me the saddest is that they have so little choice” in anything in their lives, Jones said. And when they get choices, “every kid we met in foster care has been so grateful.”

With Canteen’s mission, “the idea that [a camp] is something they could choose is amazing to me,” Jones said.