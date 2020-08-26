'Eat Well, Do Good': Ashland Coffee & Tea is now Canteen, a bistro with a campy mission

Bug bites and rustic cabins and nightly campfire shenanigans. Bossy adolescent counselors and newfound hobbies (archery, anyone?) and fleeting, awkward summer romances fueled by the glorious independence of a week or two away from parents.
Summer camp is an experience shared by many kids, where campfires and friendships are stoked.
But not all children get to go to camp, and Ashland residents Cate and Mike Hawks hope to change that — one fluffy homemade biscuit and rosemary cheddar waffle at a time.
Their well-known establishment — Ashland Coffee & Tea, the decades-old café near the railroad tracks in the heart of town — is now Canteen, a bistro with a mission to fund summer camp opportunities for disadvantaged children and teens, particularly those in foster care and kinship care.
Canteen officially opened Aug. 21, and it serves breakfast, lunch and snacks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Specifically, breakfast until 11 a.m., lunch until 2 p.m. and snacks and drinks — coffee, tea, beer and wine — until 4 p.m.
The place is getting a campy revamp, too. There’s turf out front with corn hole and other games. Inside, the walls are covered in pennants, shelves hold dozens of random trophies, and fat and skinny painted stripes on one wall bring to mind elastic sweatbands and tall knee socks.
But the Hawks duo didn’t do it alone. In fact, they turned to some city folks for help.
Canteen was the brainchild of Jason Alley and Michele Jones. Best known as the team behind beloved downtown Richmond restaurants Comfort and Pasture — which they closed this past January and in June 2019, respectively — and more recently Bingo Beer Co. in Scott’s Addition, which remains open, Alley and Jones moved into consultant work with the closure of the two restaurants.
The partners aren’t strangers. Cate Hawks, Alley and Jones have known each other for several years through their joint efforts to help underprivileged children all around Richmond, from Alley and Jones’ programs collecting backpacks for schoolchildren and food drives for children and families, to granting wishes through the Wishing Tree program that Cate Hawks started in 2014.
All three say they’ve thrown around the idea of helping each other in a joint venture, and those casual conversations took a pointed turn this year when Hawks said she asked Alley and Jones for their help.
The result is Canteen, and as with most things involving Alley and Jones, there’s more to the place than stirring patrons’ summer camp nostalgia as they nosh on Ritz crackers topped with Alley’s signature pimento cheese or dive into a Hanover Belgian waffle, featuring Hanover tomatoes, house-made sausage and milk gravy.
Alley and Jones are board members of the newly created Canteen Foundation, which will use proceeds from the café to support opportunities for disadvantaged children to attend any sort of camp they wish.
They have other ideas, too, like pay-it-forward Canteen meal tokens for anyone who needs a meal, plus extended happy hours. And maybe — just maybe — Alley hinted at special events in the future, like a Comfort pop-up or guest chefs.
But that’s down the road. In time, Canteen’s mantra — “Eat Well, Do Good” — will come.
***
On opening day — as patrons breezed through and grabbed sandwiches and beverages — Hawks, Alley and Jones sat at a booth near the wall of trophies and talked about their partnership.
Outside, local musician Clay Bowles played guitar on the patio for patrons who gathered for afternoon snacks.
Hawks and her husband have owned the shop since 2018. They had moved to Ashland from Chicago in 1998.
The Ashland spirit is a giving one, Hawks said, and it’s why she believes the community will rally behind Canteen.
“It’s kind of in the DNA of Ashland to do good,” she said.
It’s also why she feels she chose the right people to help with her mission.
“Between our foster care work together and our interest in making sure no one goes hungry, it just seemed like a natural alliance,” Hawks said of working with Alley and Jones, who were “tremendous supporters” of her Wishing Tree program.
That, and Alley “knows more about cooking in his little finger than I have in my whole brain,” Hawks said, noting that he has completely updated — and elevated — the café’s menu to include grain bowls, sweet and savory waffles, omelettes, hearty sandwiches, salads and more.
Jones only half-joked that the inspiration behind Canteen came, in part, from the camp scenes in the 1961 movie “Parent Trap.” She said the plan is to allow camp recipients to choose what sort of camp they would like to attend.
Working with foster children over the years, “one of the things that made me the saddest is that they have so little choice” in anything in their lives, Jones said. And when they get choices, “every kid we met in foster care has been so grateful.”
With Canteen’s mission, “the idea that [a camp] is something they could choose is amazing to me,” Jones said.
At her suggestions, Hawks applied for and recently received a $3,000 grant from the VA 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides forgivable loans to small businesses to help with the effects of COVID-19.
“To a lot of places, that might not be a lot. But to us, it’s a huge boon,” Jones said, noting that it allowed Canteen to launch on Aug. 21 and also continue Hawks’ practice of being committed to $15 hourly wages for all of Canteen’s employees.
“We did an awful lot with that money,” Jones said — and in record time.
Alley said the majority of the work at Canteen, both physical changes and the in-house operations, have been done only within the past few weeks.
Making that drive up Interstate 95 from the city every day has been different, Jones and Alley admit, and both say they’re still getting used to the small-town ways of the Center of the Universe.
For example, Alley said he put up the new Canteen sign just the night before they opened, and as he did so, folks were honking their horns and clapping as they drove by. Weird at first, he said, until he realized they were just being supportive.
“It is weird for us to be here every day,” Jones said. But “I love it. It feels like you’re in a Hallmark movie a little bit.”
Now that Alley has taken over the reins in the kitchen, Hawks said she is free to do some baking. The Canteen menu will feature a few of her specialties, including homemade biscuits each morning and her “douffins” — a hybrid of a doughnut and a muffin that is dipped in sweet glaze.
You can’t have a camp vibe without s’mores — cupcakes, that is — and Canteen will offer cold brew and cold brew chai beverages to go.
Hawks hopes Canteen is the kind of place where people feel safe to connect with others after months of distancing from each other because of the pandemic.
“We’re trying to shake COVID out of our bones ... and out of our community,” she said. “Isolation is daunting — we all are missing that community contact.”
Jones said she and Alley will do whatever they can to get Canteen and its sister nonprofit foundation running smoothly.
“Our hope is that the food is going to be delicious, everything is going to be awesome,” Jones said, “and you have the opportunity to do some real good and help us do some real good.”
