Eazzy Burger opening Saturday in Scott's Addition

Update: Eazzy Burger, the eagerly anticipated burger joint from ZZQ, is opening this Saturday at Ardent Craft Ales.

Eazzy Burger's grand opening is Saturday at 11 a.m. at 3200 W. Leigh St. Ardent Craft Ales will be re-releasing its Eazzy Lager, a perfect pairing for Eazzy's “damn good burgers."

Original story posted Nov. 18, 2022:

When Chris Fultz and Alex “Orange” Graf opened ZZQ in 2018, it was a long-dreamed-about concept that grew out of numerous backyard barbecue parties and pop-ups and a desire for the slow-cooked flavors Fultz enjoyed while growing up in Texas.

The result is something special. Since opening, ZZQ has garnered a growing following. The Scott’s Addition barbecue joint is known for long lines and selling out of slow-cooked meat almost daily.

ZZQ has also nabbed national recognition from Food & Wine magazine and others for having some of the best barbecue around.

Now, Fultz and Graf are teaming up with Ardent Craft Ales to tackle the burger. Fultz has always had burgers in the back of his mind, he said, but the small fryer and barbecue focus at ZZQ weren’t right for burgers and fries.

While chatting with Ardent co-owner Tom Sullivan, he learned they were considering turning a sour-beer warehouse on Ardent’s property into a commissary kitchen or other food concept to provide more consistent eating options to brewery visitors.

“I was like, ‘Hold that thought,’” Fultz said. Ardent and ZZQ already shared an investor, so their owners decided to collaborate on a burger concept in the space.

The result this time is Eazzy Burger (3200 W. Leigh St.), which will feature what Fultz describes as “damn good burgers,” but with a purpose — promoting regenerative ranching.

“It’s all about soil health,” Fultz said. “Working with the cattle in a way that helps rejuvenate the land creates no need for pesticides and helps the cattle.”

Fultz and Graf used a small garage in the same building for prep when they hosted ZZQ pop-ups at Ardent before the full restaurant opened: “We’re coming full circle,” Graf said.

The Eazzy Burger team has partnered with Maryland-based Roseda Black Angus Farm to source all-natural, dry-aged beef for the brisket, short rib and chuck blend that will be used in every 5-ounce burger.

“A big part of our mission is to educate,” Fultz said, “and that starts with a burger on your plate that’s delicious.”

The burgers will be classically cooked on a flat griddle and served on locally made La Bella Vita brioche buns.

A streamlined menu will include six specialty burgers alongside hot dogs, non-meat options, hand-cut fries, kids meals, and soft-serve ice cream.

As the name implies, the Chile Relleno Burger will be topped with a whole grilled poblano pepper — stem and all — stuffed with queso Oaxaca, then topped with shoestring onion rings, crema and salsa verde.

Non-meat-eaters will be able to order Charlottesville-made NoBull burgers or the Not a Fish, made with a marinated and deep-fried tofu patty topped with hot sauce, coleslaw and fried pickle ranch.

To drink, guests will get to choose from Stubborn Soda or order an Ardent beer via QR code and have it delivered to their table. The brewery will also feature kiosks for burger ordering — guests will receive a text when it’s time to grab their grub, and they will be welcome to bring burgers into ZZQ and vice versa. Online takeout ordering will also be available.

Along with regenerative beef and locally sourced ingredients, Eazzy Burger will also practice composting and recycling.

“Everything we present to you on your tray is compostable,” Graf said. “Even the takeout containers.”

The space was designed by Fultz & Singh architects, where Fultz is a partner. It combines clean Scandinavian lines with retro burger-joint vibes.

“We spent a lot of time in the Southwest and West Texas, and we love the nostalgia of Route 66,” Graf said.

The visual focal point is an eye-catching mural of cattle grazing, by Josue Fred. Fred had created a similar painting that’s on his living room wall. It was the perfect fit for the Eazzy Burger mission, so they asked him to re-create something similar in the space.

Like ZZQ, Eazzy Burger will have patrons enter into a line along one wall with a big menu at the front and place their order with a cashier. They’ll have a choice of high- or low-top tables or barstools along a big window that looks out onto Ardent and can be opened on nice days for seating.

Its all-black furniture is accented by a big, orange cubby shelving area for takeout orders and some warm wood and leather accents that reflect the building’s old warehouse roots.

“One of the hardest parts of this was: Could we capture magic in a bottle twice?” Fultz said. “ZZQ was a direct extension of who we are and what we wanted to create. It wasn’t until the lights went on [at Eazzy Burger] that it started to feel special.”

After numerous brainstorming sessions, Graf came up with the name — of course, the two Zs are a nod to ZZQ. Reject concepts included Burger Zoo and Rambler — for the car from the 1950s and 1960s.

That second name stuck around, though. The bussers at ZZQ are called Wranglers; at Eazzy Burger, they’ll be Ramblers. Former ZZQ bar manager Dale Richardson is coming back to lead the front-of-house.

Eazzy Burger is slated to open in mid-December, and Fultz hopes it will be the first of many. Although ZZQ is one of a kind, Eazzy Burger was designed as a prototype for future expansion.

“I wouldn’t mind covering the state of Virginia one day,” he said.

Follow Eazzy Burger on Instagram @eazzyburger or visit eazzyburger.com for more information.

PHOTOS: Eazzy Burger