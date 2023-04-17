Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, will open a new location in Midlothian at 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in the Southshore Shops off Hull Street.
This will be the third Eggs Up Grill in the Richmond area. The other Eggs Up Grills can be found at 2003 Huguenot Road in Richmond and 2238 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.
All three Eggs Up Grill are franchised by Richmond couple Rob and Karla Thompson. Thompson is a retired naval intelligence officer. He also served four years as the Matoaca district representative for the Chesterfield County School Board.
“Along with record growth in Chesterfield County comes lots of hungry neighbors who have been craving another Eggs Up Grill location for the best breakfast, brunch and lunch in town,” Thompson said in a news release. “Karla and I cannot wait to open this spring, and we thank everyone for your continued support.”
The opening date is set for early May.
Eggs Up Grill serves breakfast dishes such as loaded home fries, Texas farmhouse omelet, and red, white and bacon pancakes with strawberries and powdered sugar. The 3,420 square-foot Hull Street restaurant will serve guests seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill now has 62 locations open, mostly on the East Coast in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Florida.
The Midlothian location will hire up to 20 team members and will begin interviewing candidates this month. Those interested can apply online at
eggsupgrill.com.
