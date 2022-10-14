Elegant Cuizines restaurant coming soon to West Grace Street

As Theresa Headen nears the end of renovations on her new restaurant, Elegant Cuizines (415 W. Grace St.), she remembers a letter she wrote to herself in high school. “I still remember, I said I would have a restaurant and I would have a family,” she said.

Headen has always loved feeding people. In college, she cooked and sold food to make extra cash and frequently had friends over for meals. She went on to pursue a career in retail management but kept cooking as a side hustle. In 2012, she was asked to cater a wedding and went through the legal steps to start an official company. “I took that as a sign from God that I should just go to ahead and make it a business,” she said.

For about five years, she kept working her full-time job while catering on the side. “It wasn’t as easy building a clientele,” Headen said. “My food message is a little different. I was trying to introduce people to the concept of clean food. It can taste really good, but still be clean.”

Headen was born in Liberia and her family moved to the United States during the First Liberian Civil War when her mother won visas for her family through the Diversity Visa lottery program. “West African soul food and Black American soul food are not the same,” she said. “I describe West African soul food as straight from the garden.”

Later in life, Headen realized she was allergic to dairy and eliminated it from her diet. “A lot of people don’t realize they have food allergies,” she said. Drawing on this and her heritage, Headen’s catering is free of dairy, gluten, soy, added salt and sugar. After about five years building a customer base, she decided it was time to quit her day job and go full-time with catering. Her business continued to grow to the point where her husband Charles also quit his job to help run the business.

A year later, the pandemic hit and the catering gigs halted. “I have such strong faith in God; I prayed,” Headen said. She got the idea to try selling prepared meal subscriptions with the same clean ingredients as her catering. Once people caught on, cars lined up for Saturday pickups at Hatch Kitchen. She and Charles also began offering personal chef services to give people restaurant-quality meals in their homes.

“I still knew in the back of my mind that I wanted a restaurant, though,” Headen said. She began looking for spaces and wasn’t having much luck when, through a friend, she was introduced to the landlord at 415 W. Grace St., formerly the home of True’s Cultural Kitchen near VCU. “I wasn’t sold at first, but then I saw the back deck,” Headen said. “And I could see what I could do with it.”

Even though the space had been a restaurant before, it still needed updates to pass inspections and match Headen’s vision of a home for elegant, creatively plated cuisine. She and her husband decided to tackle most of the renovation work themselves to save money. “It’s teaching us how strong we are as a team,” she said.

The Elegant Cuizines menu will fuse West African and American flavors, reflecting the heritages of chef Headen and Charles, who is American, and will be open for brunch and dinner. Plantain pancakes will be a brunch menu highlight. “They are fluffy like Japanese souffle pancakes and they smell like banana, but once you take a bite, you know it’s different,” Headen said.

Another dinner menu item will be salmon with Headen’s homemade teriyaki sauce, which has developed a following for its delicious flavor and simple recipe containing just four ingredients. Traditional West African fried Jollof rice will be available as a side dish. Justin Ross of JC’s desserts will be providing desserts. “I gave him the restaurant menu so he can research West African spices,” Headen said.

Like Elegant Cuizines catering, the restaurant’s entrees will be dairy-free, soy-free, and free of added salt and sugar. There will be menu items with gluten, as well as gluten-free selections. Vegan dishes will be created with fruits and vegetables—no soy there either.

Headen’s goal is to finish renovations by the end of October. She’ll spend November putting finishing touches on the space and staffing, while continuing catering and meal services. She has already hosted one tasting event for Elegant Cuizines and is planning to offer some more previews as she finalizes the menu.

In the meantime, she is also offering a special Thanksgiving catering menu. The non-traditional selection includes jerk chicken wings, cornbread, candied yams, Liberian collard greens (chopped finer than traditional Southern greens), fried deviled eggs, vegan deviled eggs made with mushroom caps, dairy-free mac and cheese with or without eggs, vegan turkey legs made from oyster mushrooms with gravy, and Jollof rice. Each menu item feeds a family of six and can be pre-ordered through November 19.

Elegant Cuizines weekly meal subscription menu is available each week. Ordering is open Sunday through Tuesday for Saturday pickup or Monday delivery with a minimum order of five meals. Vegan, pescatarian and meat options are available. Place orders at elegantcuizines.com where you can also sign up for an email newsletter to get restaurant updates.