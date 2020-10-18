Episcopal retreat offers a home to Richmond-based Underground Kitchen while looking toward the future

UGK will host its events at Roslyn — its signature themed culinary events, small corporate events and “micro” weddings — but it will not interfere with the retreat center’s existing food providers for the groups that stay there.

Bishop Jennifer Brooke-Davidson, assistant bishop for the diocese, called the relationship between Roslyn and UGK “synergistic.”

She said hosting UGK events at Roslyn will potentially expose the religious retreat center to those who have never seen it while letting them experience the Episcopal Church’s mission of racial justice and healing, and “sharing God’s vision of a loving community.”

That, and she’s seen firsthand the work UGK is doing to break down racial and gender barriers.

“Getting to know the chefs [UGK has] raised up,” Brooke-Davidson said, “that’s been one of the great joys.”

The feelings are mutual.

Roslyn has the potential to “be that beacon of light for the whole community,” Sparks said, “that conversation place where people of color and white people can get together and realize how much more we have in common than we are not alike.”