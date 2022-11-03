Ethiopian Café opens in Jackson Ward, new cigar lounge in North Side & Can Can Café is open

Richmond has two new cafes in the city and a cigar lounge and other establishments are expanding service. Plus, there are tons of opportunities to find wine for your holiday table.

Ethiopian in Jackson Ward

Buna Kurs Ethiopian Café opened at 402 ½ 2nd St., Suite A (formerly Saadia’s Juicebox & Yogurt Bar) with a menu of coffees, teas, pastries and Ethiopian breakfast and lunch dishes. New to Ethiopian food? Owner Lily Fasil will cheerfully talk you through every dish on the menu and help you make the right choice.

The Mantu Market adds a lunch buffet

Speaking of adventuring with exotic cuisines, The Mantu Market (7510 W. Broad St. in Merchants Walk Shopping Center) now offers a buffet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with regular and vegan menu items. It’s an easy way to try several Afghan dishes and see what you like. The buffet costs $10.99 per pound.

Can Can Café is open

Can Can’s new outpost in the Library of Virginia (800 E. Broad St.) is now open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes coffee, Can Can’s classic French pastries in the morning, soups and salads at lunch, and a selection of grab-and-go prepared foods.

The Lion’s Den Cigar Lounge opens Friday

Cigars, craft cocktails, food and live music are coming to the North Side when The Lion’s Den Cigar Lounge (700 Dawn St.) opens Friday, Nov. 4, with live music all weekend. There are lounge tables, a spacious bar and a humidor room with plenty of cigars to shop as well as lockers where members can store their stogies (memberships coming soon). The food menu spans appetizers like Nola Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp and Andouille sausage; sandwiches including a smoked pimento smash burger and the OG Kickin Fish Sandwich with fried fish on jalapeno Texas toast with remoulade; and entrees like crab cakes and salmon with honey chipotle glaze.

ML Steak adds brunch

Lindsey Restaurant Group (Lillie Pearl, Buttermilk + Honey, Jubilee) has added brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their newest restaurant ML Steak Modern Chophouse (328 E. Broad St.). The menu includes share plates like cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy, as well as entrees like fried chicken and funnel cake and pork carnitas hash. Of course, there’s a steak and eggs option featuring filet mignon.

Holiday wine tasting events

Need to stock your cabinet for holiday parties and Thanksgiving? Options about around town for wine tasting (and ordering).

Nov. 6, Holiday Wine and Cheese Pairing Class with Barrel Thief and Sara Adduci at The Kitchen Classroom: Wine experts from Barrel Thief and cheesemonger Sara Adduci will lead you through six cheese and wine pairings, discussing how to pair. The Kitchen Classroom will also provide some easy cheesy snacks with recipes to take home. 2 to 5 p.m., $55, thekitchenclassroom.com

Nov. 9, Holiday Wine Tasting and Pre-Order Event at Union Market (2306 Jefferson Ave.): Seven wine reps will be pouring a curated selection of 20-plus wines for the holidays. Pre-order at the event for 5 percent off mixed half cases and 10 percent of mixed full cases. 5 to 8 p.m., $10, unionmarketrva.com.

Nov. 12, Bonesgiving at Pizza Bones (2314 Jefferson Ave.): Taste over two dozen wines with distributors and producers pouring. 1 to 5 p.m., $30, pizzabonesrva.com.

Nov. 13, Wines of Thanksgiving at J. Emerson Fine Wines (5716 Grove Ave.): The 15th annual tasting of wines for the Thanksgiving table, along with turkey, stuffing and seasonal vegetables. All wines tasted are discounted. 1 to 5 p.m., free, http://www.jemersonfinewine.com/

Nov. 15, Gather and Grateful Wine Tasting at 21 Spoons (13566 Waterford Place): Taste Thanksgiving wines alongside charcuterie, appetizers and desserts at 21 Spoons. 6 to 9 p.m., $53, 21spoonsrva.com.

Dec. 1, International Wine Expo at Blue Atlas (1000 Carlisle Ave.): Taste 25 wines from five vendors alongside heavy hors d’oeuvres and enjoy 10 percent off wine bottles and cases. 5 to 8:30 p.m., $32, blueatlas.com.

Dec. 11, Champagne and Sparkling Wine Tasting at J. Emerson Fine Wines (5716 Grove Ave.): Taste an eclectic selection of bubbles with discounts on all wines tasted. 1 to 5 p.m., free, http://www.jemersonfinewine.com/

Dec. 15, Champagne Tasting with Barrel Thief at The Kitchen Classroom: Try eight different champagnes in different styles and price points along with caviar and oyster tasting and cheese and charcuterie pairings from Sara Adduci. 5:30 p.m., $59, thekitchenclassrom.com.