Fair Food Weekend - that is, the food of the State Fair of Virginia - starts Friday at Meadow Event Park

"That sector did take a hit due to the pandemic," Wiley said. "They have let us know that they're very excited for this opportunity to do some business this year."

The festivities - both parking and the vendors - will be located north of state Route 30. All vehicles will enter through Gate 3, and parking, which is free, will be behind the large Farm Bureau Center, with the vendors spaced out for social distancing in the grassy area in front of the building.

Entrance requires a voucher, which can be found online, and those vouchers come with a two-hour window which guests will select. Vouchers can be printed or shown on cellphones upon entrance. Wiley cautioned that the busiest times will likely be around lunch and dinner on Saturday, which is why the event runs over three days.

She also said fair officials are asking for the public's help in staying within their two-hour windows.

"We had to come up with a manageable system in order to comply with state health guidelines, she said. "We are grateful for our fair fans, but we're going to need some help."

Patrons are asked to wear masks when picking up food and maintain six feet for social distancing. They may take the food to-go, or sit inside or at their vehicles to eat.