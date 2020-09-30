Fair Food Weekend - that is, the food of the State Fair of Virginia - starts Friday at Meadow Event Park

It's the end of September and well, something's missing.
Oh, that's right - fair food calories.
This year's State Fair of Virginia may have been derailed by COVID-19, but that doesn't mean you have to forgo (one of) the best parts of the fair - the baskets, bowls, cones and cups of your favorite deep-fried, stick-to-your-ribs, finger-lickin', loosen-up-your-belt state fair foods.
To curb those appetites, fair food vendors will be at Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., in Doswell, Friday through Sunday for a Fair Food Weekend. The event runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. There you'll find your favorite noshes - turkey legs, funnel cakes, Italian sausage, homemade ice cream and gelato, chicken and waffles, Greek gyros, corn dogs, fried Oreos, pizza, Butt Nuggets - whatever those are - and so much more.
"It's generated some excitement," said Virginia Farm Bureau Communications Director Pam Wiley, adding that part of the proceeds will go toward the fair's scholarship program. That program has awarded more than $550,000 since 2013 to support youth education through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions, plus competitions for equine, fine arts and horticulture.
Additionally, the event helps food vendors, many of whom travel the country to work at fairs but have effectively been sidelined this year as fairs everywhere were halted.
"That sector did take a hit due to the pandemic," Wiley said. "They have let us know that they're very excited for this opportunity to do some business this year."
The festivities - both parking and the vendors - will be located north of state Route 30. All vehicles will enter through Gate 3, and parking, which is free, will be behind the large Farm Bureau Center, with the vendors spaced out for social distancing in the grassy area in front of the building.
Entrance requires a voucher, which can be found online, and those vouchers come with a two-hour window which guests will select. Vouchers can be printed or shown on cellphones upon entrance. Wiley cautioned that the busiest times will likely be around lunch and dinner on Saturday, which is why the event runs over three days.
She also said fair officials are asking for the public's help in staying within their two-hour windows.
"We had to come up with a manageable system in order to comply with state health guidelines, she said. "We are grateful for our fair fans, but we're going to need some help."
Patrons are asked to wear masks when picking up food and maintain six feet for social distancing. They may take the food to-go, or sit inside or at their vehicles to eat.
For more information and vouchers, visit www.statefairva.org.
Next year's State Fair of Virginia is scheduled for Sept. 24-Oct. 3.
