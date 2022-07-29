Fat Rabbit, new bakery in Union Hill, draws lines out the door

When you stop in new Union Hill bakery Fat Rabbit (2025 Venable St.), the line might be out the door, but make sure to pause and look around.

“This has been a dream for over 20 years and it’s been in the works for about a decade,” owner Ellyn Hopper says.

Having dreamed of owning a bakery since she was a little girl, Hopper had been making wedding cakes and pastries as a side gig while baking full-time at spots including Stir Crazy, WPA and Stella’s Grocery when she decided to go full-time working out of Hatch Kitchen in July of 2020.

She got the keys to her current location, which was formerly Pomona Plants and Coffee in mid-January and continued running her cake and pastry business while renovating it.

“I really am a one-woman show,” she says.

Her dad built the beautiful pastry case you see right when you walk in and her mom, who is a home stager and interior designer, chose the Dead Salmon paint for the accent wall in front, as well as other elements to reflect Hopper’s vision of a bright, warm, welcoming and modern space.

Fat Rabbit “soft opened” with limited hours and a limited menu to out-the-door lines in mid-July. With the current staffing shortage, Hopper got friends and family to help in the front-of-the-house while doing most of the baking herself. The bakery is currently closed for a few weeks while she trains staff for a full opening in mid-August.

When you visit, check out the roll of butcher paper hanging in the corner for the day’s selection of fresh-baked treats. Choose from sweet, savory and vegan baked goods, including at least one cake slice.

On our recent visit, the savory local tomato, basil and mozzarella galette featuring buttery layers of puffed pastry was a definite standout. The blueberry “hoptart” was almost undersold by namesake comparison to the mainstream treat—Fat Rabbit’s take is a decadent flaky handpie that’s filled with fresh blueberries and drizzled with decadent icing. The bakery also offers hot and iced Blanchard’s coffee, tea, tables inside, and a patio.

As Fat Rabbit continues to scale up to full production, keep an eye out for regular business hours five days a week, even more pastries both in terms of volume and selection, more cake varieties by the slice as well as full cakes you can drop in and purchase. The breakfast selection will also continue to expand with options like granola bowls, daily quiches and breakfast sandwiches and the beverage selection expand to include espresso drinks.

