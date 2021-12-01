First Bite: At Oro, Laine Myers is a pasta girl in a pasta world – and it’s fantastic! Here's where you can get it in Richmond

The former downtown restaurant had a dedicated pasta program unlike any she’d seen before. As a sous chef, Myers would find spare moments during shifts to assist in rolling out and folding pasta. She got so good at it, she ended up taking over the station. The craftsmanship, the creativity and the allure of pasta-making spoke to her. So she decided to make a career out of it.

More of us became aware of Myers’ pasta-making brilliance at Nota Bene where, for two years, she served as executive chef of the beloved, hearth-stoked Italian eatery in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. As popular as the restaurant’s pizzas were, the pasta section of the menu is what Myers felt most passionately about.

“Really, my heart was always with pasta,” she says. “I basically wanted to do what I did at Nota Bene, minus the pizza.”

Eager to flex her pasta-making muscles more, Myers began toying with the idea of Oro back in 2019, while she was at Nota Bene. But it wasn’t until July 2020, several months before the restaurant closed due to the pandemic, that Myers made the difficult decision to step down as executive chef and finally went all-in on the Oro concept.