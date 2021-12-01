First Bite: At Oro, Laine Myers is a pasta girl in a pasta world – and it’s fantastic! Here's where you can get it in Richmond

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” will be previewing some of the newer restaurants that have opened in and around Richmond.
Laine Myers, chef and founder of the pasta- focused Oro, is a self- proclaimed pasta nerd. “I’m a freak,” she says proudly.
At home, her shelves are packed with encyclopedic tomes full of endless pasta shapes and styles, a good number of which the average person has never even heard of.
Inquire about her pasta-making credo and prepare to be schooled on the textural superiority of bronze-die extruded pastas, the merits of cutting egg yolks by hand into the flour, the importance of pinching folded pasta layers back to singular thickness, or the risks of overworking cold pasta dough.
When it comes to Myers’ love of pasta-making, there was no nonna growing up whose grandmotherly wisdom in the kitchen she can point to. No big Italian family whose time-honored traditions she’s carried forward. Not even some “Eat, Pray, Love” journey to Italy that purportedly inspired her. No, her obsession began when she started working in restaurants here in Richmond.
It was at Graffiato in 2014, Myers’ first serious cooking gig, where she found her calling. Pasta was, as Myers puts it, “one of those things that took ahold of me.”
The former downtown restaurant had a dedicated pasta program unlike any she’d seen before. As a sous chef, Myers would find spare moments during shifts to assist in rolling out and folding pasta. She got so good at it, she ended up taking over the station. The craftsmanship, the creativity and the allure of pasta-making spoke to her. So she decided to make a career out of it.
More of us became aware of Myers’ pasta-making brilliance at Nota Bene where, for two years, she served as executive chef of the beloved, hearth-stoked Italian eatery in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. As popular as the restaurant’s pizzas were, the pasta section of the menu is what Myers felt most passionately about.
“Really, my heart was always with pasta,” she says. “I basically wanted to do what I did at Nota Bene, minus the pizza.”
Eager to flex her pasta-making muscles more, Myers began toying with the idea of Oro back in 2019, while she was at Nota Bene. But it wasn’t until July 2020, several months before the restaurant closed due to the pandemic, that Myers made the difficult decision to step down as executive chef and finally went all-in on the Oro concept.
“I just sort of had this now-or-never feeling about it,” Myers says. “When the pandemic hit, I had just closed on a house as a first-time homebuyer. My career suddenly became in limbo. I got out of a relationship. A very close family member of mine was diagnosed with a terminal illness. And everything was just truly terrible.” Pursuing Oro was “the one thing, the only thing that was going to motivate or inspire me.”
Since January of this year, Myers has been operating Oro as a once-weekly popup from Hatch’s commissary kitchen in Manchester. (By the start of the new year, she plans to take up residence in the much-anticipated Hatch Local food hall. And eventually, she’d like to find a permanent home, ideally in Church Hill.)
While Oro is currently only doing takeout, it’s still some of the best pasta I’ve eaten in all of Richmond — cardboard takeout boxes, be damned. What’s more, Myers manages to deliver an entirely new five-course menu ($60) every Sunday. And she doesn’t appear to be running out of creative juices anytime soon.
In addition to the pasta courses, one may be gifted a piatto of jewel-like figs and salt-cured ribbons of prosciutto arranged as beautifully as a still-life painting around a seductively creamy bulb of burrata. For dessert, perhaps a custardy, apple-cinnamon bread pudding, swooning in a confectionary caramel drizzle that strikes every chord of childhood nostalgia in your body.
But it’s really Oro’s weekly trio of pasta offerings, none of which repeats themselves, that have diners engaged and coming back for more.
One week, Myers serves up yolky saucers of ravioli puffed up with a feathery blend of stracciatella cheese curds, quince and speck, whose flavors flutter around from creamy to sweet to salty. These she finishes in a tempered glaze of butter and Lillet Blanc. The sauce, infused with a pronounced element of speck from the filling, takes on the richness and consistency of a barely thickened ham stock.
She also fashions beet-tinted hoopskirts of campanelle, burnished in warm, goaty butter, a crumbling of toasted hazelnuts lend some textural pop. There’s a real farm-and-field vibe to this dish exuded by the pastural flavors of the butter and mild earthiness of the beets.
In a velvety, butternut-yellow mornay, she spins together whorly torchio noodles, their beveled troughs better designed for swooping up torrents of cheesy sauce than one’s classic mac ’n’ cheese.
The next week, Myers slowly braises a hearty, wine-soaked ox cheek ragu. The flavors of the ragu, perhaps even richer than the beefiest bourguignon, cling well to sturdy pappardelle noodles, which she’s stretched as long and wide as an ’80s fashion belt.
She renders down savoy cabbage and pancetta and buttery onions as well, melding all those savory flavors into a carbonara-adjacent dish of ruffled mafalda pasta. And she folds dainty, pyramidal pouches of fiocchetti and inflates them with a billowing mascarpone and funky wisp of taleggio. The fiocchetti are floated atop a parmesan foam that only further contributes to their wondrously ethereal quality.
“What’s cool about pasta is it really, honestly, seems infinite,” Myers says.
For Richmond’s pasta-making prodigy, being able to now share and even geek out a little over the boundless potential of pasta, week after week, is rewarding. It’s been “a really interesting journey,” she reflects, “to see the Richmond community catching onto this thing that I’m into.”
Justin Lo writes freelance reviews for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram, @justinsjlo.