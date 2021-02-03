First Bite: Blue Atlas puts Fulton Hill on the map with its menu of globally-inspired fare

“Sometimes it’s a challenge,” Best adds, with a chuckle from Watters. “We think and process and work very differently.” If you gave them both the same set of ingredients, Watters wagers, you’d almost certainly end up with “two completely different dishes.”

But it’s this notion — that by changing the lens through which you view the same set of ingredients, you can create something entirely new — that Blue Atlas’ menu of globally inspired bites embraces. And it’s this angle that keeps the restaurant spinning in the right direction.

“Different ingredients overlap in different parts of the world; they’re just used in different ways,” Best says. Applying a radically different approach from another culture to similar ingredients “can really show you how quickly you can change how that entire dish works,” Watters says. “I think that’s kind of an exciting thing about food and how culture influences food.”