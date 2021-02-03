First Bite: Blue Atlas puts Fulton Hill on the map with its menu of globally-inspired fare

Chilaquiles
To say that opening a new restaurant during a pandemic, after delivering your first child, is a labor of love is an understatement. Chefs Rachel Best and Ben Watters were originally slated to debut Blue Atlas back in 2019. Amid what can only be described as major life events at home and in the world, the husband-and-wife team finally opened the doors to their new Fulton Hill restaurant in October 2020.
The restaurant occupies the first floor of a converted schoolhouse that also hosts several artists-in-residence and a pottery studio. It evokes a vibe reminiscent of M. Wells Dinette, acclaimed chef Hugue Dufour’s former restaurant in the MoMa PS1 schoolhouse-turned-art museum in Long Island City. The opportunity to take over such an unusual space in Richmond came along several years ago — when Best was research and development chef for Ellwood Thompson’s and Watters as executive chef of Aloi.
This venture marks the first time the two chefs have officially joined forces. “We had talked several years about opening a restaurant together,” Best says. “It was finally just time to do it.”
Their “forces,” however, are about as polar opposite as a magnetic field. Best is a vegetarian; Watters is not. Watters has a technical background in French fine dining; Best is more of an internationalist — her wanderlust and flair for world cuisine fomented by years of globe-trotting and studying cultural anthropology and international affairs.
“Sometimes it’s a challenge,” Best adds, with a chuckle from Watters. “We think and process and work very differently.” If you gave them both the same set of ingredients, Watters wagers, you’d almost certainly end up with “two completely different dishes.”
But it’s this notion — that by changing the lens through which you view the same set of ingredients, you can create something entirely new — that Blue Atlas’ menu of globally inspired bites embraces. And it’s this angle that keeps the restaurant spinning in the right direction.
“Different ingredients overlap in different parts of the world; they’re just used in different ways,” Best says. Applying a radically different approach from another culture to similar ingredients “can really show you how quickly you can change how that entire dish works,” Watters says. “I think that’s kind of an exciting thing about food and how culture influences food.”
Shredded cabbage and mayo, those humblest of ingredients contained in coleslaw, are deployed in making a Japanese okonomiyaki ($8). A skein of cabbage is fashioned into a Frisbee-sized pancake and griddled. The okonomiyaki is held together by little more than a faint batter of egg and flour and dashi, bringing cabbage to the fore as naturally as a simple coleslaw. Accentuating the savory mouthfeel of this dish is a crosshatch of sauces — one, a barbecue-y reduction of soy and Worcestershire sauce; the other, a cutesy-sweet Kewpie mayo tickled with wasabi mustard — along with a flourish of dried nori and bonito shavings.
Instead of buffalo cauliflower, crispy, tender florets ($9) are sauced with a sultry concoction of harissa, a terra cotta-red chili paste from the North African region. The harissa lends an enigmatic sort of heat, at first deceiving your tongue with a sweet and tangy flavor but relatively little spice, and then filling your chest cavity with a mushroom cloud of heat as it works its way down. Some fig jam, brushed onto the plate, adds a finishing stroke of sweetness to every bite.
Tater tots, just as my younger self remembers them, substitute for crispy corn tortillas in one of the “cheffiest” renditions of Mexican chilaquiles ($8) I’ve ever encountered. The plate is artfully composed. Bright, adorning tomatoes, red onions and avocados are sliced with a fine dining chef’s care and precision. And weaving in and out of this dish are verdant Hatch chiles that impart an unmistakable Southwestern twang.
Butternut squash ravioli are traded for fluffy pouches of pierogis ($8), burnished to a golden brown on each side. These squash-filled Polish dumplings, a delicate balance of sweet and savory, get lively zhooshes of flavor from the other condiments on the plate, such as a jammy schmear of fluorescent, cashew-based beet cream or housemade kraut or daub of pickled mustard “caviar.”
Best and Watters steer their daytime service in a different direction, with a more relaxed counter service menu of sandwiches, burritos, and other breakfast and lunch items. The menu, offered at the adjoining market area of the restaurant throughout the day, is equally chef-driven and still dabbles in international fares.
The bahn mi ($9.50) flaunts its fresh and vibrant Vietnamese-inspired flavors: crisped-up panels of pork belly; a rich, savory mushroom pâté; lively pickled carrots and daikon radish, cilantro and jalapeños, all tucked together with a light, creamy mayo inside a pointy hoagie roll. The Cubano ($9.50), which comes on a compressed loaf, pairs porky cuts of meat (braised pork and fried bologna) and just-melted Swiss cheese with sassy little accompaniments of mustard and pickles.
Importantly, day or night, Blue Atlas promises a sweeping skyline view of downtown Richmond. Perched on Fulton Hill, overlooking the rest of the city, watching the sun as it hits the horizon, it feels as if you’re seeing the world from a totally different vantage point. And I’d say that alone is worth the price of admission.
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo will be previewing some of the newer restaurants that have opened in and around Richmond in his new column, “First Bite.”
Justin Lo writes freelance reviews for The Times-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram @justinsjlo.