First Bite: Chef Mike Lindsey tells his own story at Lillie Pearl

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo, instead of writing starred reviews, is previewing some of the newer restaurants that have opened in and around Richmond.
Chef Mike Lindsey keeps a book of restaurant ideas (and he’s had quite a few). Many Richmonders are already acquainted with his work on such projects as Hot Chick, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, and Fatty Smokes, restaurants he conceived as executive chef of EAT Restaurant Partners.
But Lillie Pearl is one idea he’s been holding on to, quietly honing for nearly five years. Should the opportunity to open his own restaurant come along, Lindsey knew this would be it.
COVID-19 was hardly an opportune moment. For Lindsey, though, realizing that he might be out of a job working for the very restaurants he had helped to build empowered him to finally set out on building one of his own.
He and his wife, Kimberly Love-Lindsey, debuted Lillie Pearl last November in the former Grace Street home of Pasture and Pink Flamingo.
The restaurant is “a love story” for Lindsey, he says, one that captures who he is and all the lessons he learned growing up in rural North Carolina. “I don’t know if I would be the person I am without that time there.”
It was there that Lindsey’s paternal grandmother, Hattie, gave him an early education in the enduring culinary traditions of his Gullah Geechee ancestors, whose foodways paved the way for much of Southern cuisine. Under the shade-giving arms of Hattie’s old magnolia tree, he’d sit shucking corn and shelling peas.
It was there that Lindsey’s maternal grandmother, Lillie Pearl, instilled in him the virtues of caring for others. Large family cookouts and festivities were convened at her home. And Lillie Pearl, ever the consummate hostess, knew just how to make all her guests feel welcome, loved and appreciated.
“I’ve learned a ton from all my family,” Lindsey says. “Lillie Pearl is an homage to that.”
Taking care of people, as Lillie Pearl did, is a guiding principle at Lindsey’s restaurant. This starts in the kitchen, where Lindsey works to counteract the hostile culture that predominates in restaurant kitchens across the country.
“It’s a backbreaking business, and we don’t take care of our own,” he says.
On top of setting higher wages and more reasonable hours for his employees, Lindsey continues to create opportunities for mentorship and training to young Black chefs — many of whom, he says, “never have a place to go ... where they feel comfortable in the space.”
The same goes for the dining room. For many diners, the rarified world of fine dining can be alienating. Having worked in other fine dining establishments, Lindsey knows all too well the discomfort of being the lone Black table at a fancy restaurant.
To combat this, Lindsey has cultivated an inviting, soul-affirming space at Lillie Pearl, where all diners feel as if they have a seat at the table and no one feels judged for being there. The diversity of the lunch crowd alone is a testament to his vision.
Lindsey reinforces this message of inclusivity with the food. His menu of elevated fare, confidently expressed through our region’s shared language of Southern cuisine, is designed as something just about anyone can relate to.
Little translation is necessary for, say, fried bonbons of pimento cheese ($7) listed under the starter section. Beneath their panko-crusted shells gilded with honey, the cheese lays dormant, a geyser of molten tang waiting to be released.
Collard greens, the way Hattie used to make them — their flavors converging rapidly in a pot of sautéed onions and tomatoes set to a raging boil — are a familiar element featured in several dishes. As an appetizer, the braised greens are woven into a hearty tuft of risotto, sizable poufs of sea scallop ($18) lofted on top. The scallops, seared darker than an antique penny, retain a soft, velvety quality that rivals the creaminess of the collard risotto. You can practically eat the entire dish with a spoon.
Lindsey hews to classic Southern concepts and flavors when it comes to the mains as well, while reserving room for clever twists and turns — such as the addition of tender, sweet lobster meat and a richly butter-glossed lobster cream to the shrimp and grits ($29). All the Low Country geniality of porridge-like grits, shrimp and peppery sausage is still there. The lobster simply serves as a decadent accessory, like designer shoes on a nature hike (don’t judge me, I’ve done it).
Permeating a generously portioned lamb shank dish ($30) are the deep West African roots of Southern cuisine. When the plate first hits the table, the only part of the shank visible to the eye is a long, protruding bone. The shank, braised until it no longer resists the pull of a fork, is fully smothered in obe ata, a Nigerian red pepper-and-tomato sauce with as much pep as romesco but a notably spicier edge. The sauce gives the braised lamb a perfect amount of freshness and acidity to uplift it, transforming an otherwise heavy wintry dish into a bright summery one.
And of course, what more can be said that hasn’t already been about Lindsey’s famous fried chicken sandwiches? (He already holds a title for best chicken sandwich in America.) Though Lillie Pearl’s Buttermilk and Honey takeout concept (for which Lindsey has two new locations, one newly opened in Short Pump and another in Manchester coming soon) offers six varieties, you can try at least two, the classic and the Nashville hot ($12), on Lillie Pearl’s dine-in lunch menu.
The classic — airline chicken breast twice-brined, breaded in buttermilk, and fried with as much care as one might lavish on a slab of A5 wagyu — is a masterpiece. It has the light, crisp complexion of an expertly cooked schnitzel. The sandwich is presented on a majestic brioche bun, flanked by shaved pickles and juicy heirloom tomato, spicy honey dripping down its edges like hot candle wax.
“What we scripted Lillie Pearl to be has come to fruition,” Lindsey says. “If the world would’ve stayed the way it was, Lillie Pearl would’ve never happened because Kim and I had no interest in really owning our own restaurant. I just thank God every day that that fire was put in me to do it because I’m happier than I’ve ever been in life, with work and the fact that I can make a difference on so many levels.”
Justin Lo writes freelance reviews for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram, @justinsjlo.