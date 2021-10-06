First Bite: Chef Mike Lindsey tells his own story at Lillie Pearl

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo, instead of writing starred reviews, is previewing some of the newer restaurants that have opened in and around Richmond.

Chef Mike Lindsey keeps a book of restaurant ideas (and he’s had quite a few). Many Richmonders are already acquainted with his work on such projects as Hot Chick, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, and Fatty Smokes, restaurants he conceived as executive chef of EAT Restaurant Partners.

But Lillie Pearl is one idea he’s been holding on to, quietly honing for nearly five years. Should the opportunity to open his own restaurant come along, Lindsey knew this would be it.

COVID-19 was hardly an opportune moment. For Lindsey, though, realizing that he might be out of a job working for the very restaurants he had helped to build empowered him to finally set out on building one of his own.

He and his wife, Kimberly Love-Lindsey, debuted Lillie Pearl last November in the former Grace Street home of Pasture and Pink Flamingo.

The restaurant is “a love story” for Lindsey, he says, one that captures who he is and all the lessons he learned growing up in rural North Carolina. “I don’t know if I would be the person I am without that time there.”