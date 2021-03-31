First Bite: Find your way home to Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen in Fulton Hill

“It was a mess,” Holmes says. “I don’t know how long it had been vacant when I leased it, but it was in shambles.” Meanwhile, in order to finance the renovation, Holmes had to drum up whatever business she could — filling catering orders, hosting weekend pop-up brunches, and staging massive fish fries in the parking lot.

All things considered, when Ms. Girlee’s finally reopened last year in the first week of March, the timing turned out to be surprisingly good. As the alternate reality of COVID-19 began setting in, folks grew desperate for small signs of normalcy in their everyday lives. Some went on short road trips to remind themselves of what it felt like to travel. Others endeavored to reconstruct their social lives on Zoom. So it made sense that, with fewer opportunities to see family, many also craved the familiarity and comforts of home (and home cooking).

The overwhelming response to the restaurant’s reopening says it all. Diners have poured in from as far away as New York City for a “visit” with Grandma Girlee. Holmes’ establishment has even gained a sort of cultish following through local dining forums on social media.