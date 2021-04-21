First Bite: Get well fed at The Feed Store, the new roadside BBQ joint in Goochland

Leaning into the simplicity of barbecue, with the sensibilities of a fine-dining chef, is the thing that sets Hall apart.

At first glance, and as Hall acknowledges, the spicy pork sausage ($5.50) is nothing more than a basic sausage riddled with cayenne pepper. And yet, in the execution of it, it becomes extraordinary. Right before the sausages get served, Hall toasts them until their casings are crisp and shiny and bulging from the inside out. You can see clear through these snow globes of pork, down to all the microscopic globules of milky-white fat and black peppery specks embedded within. The first bite is treacherous, spritzing like a water gun loaded with piping hot juice. That bite, as well as every one thereafter, manages to convey a remarkably consistent measure of meatiness and fattiness.

While I’ve never thought to ask what would happen if dive-bar nachos body snatched a sausage, I’m glad that Hall has volunteered an answer. His other sausage offering, an amalgam of beef and pork, has jalapeño-laced cheese coursing through its veins ($6). Once you break through the surface, gushes of melted cheddar, mildly sharp in flavor, come oozing forth slowly from the barrel of the sausage. Biting into one of these cheesy smoked links triggers the same cortex of my brain as finding the gooey caramel center to a chocolate truffle — which is to say, it unlocks an unexpectedly visceral pleasure.