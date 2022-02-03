First Bite: Pinky’s in Scott's Addition is a journey worth taking

Who is Pinky, the mysterious namesake behind the hottest new dining spot in Scott’s Addition?
Judging from the sleek, open-concept kitchen, bar and dining room outfitted with exposed water pipes and floor-to-ceiling garage doors, one would guess she’s the modern bohemian type, fond of urban lofts in refurbished warehouse buildings. Or perhaps, as suggested by the restaurant’s eclectic menu, a sophisticated world traveler with a penchant for throwing sumptuous parties inspired by summers vacationing along the Mediterranean.
Turns out, Pinky was none of the above. She was a native of New Rochelle. A proud, single mom of four boys. An avid home cook. A part-time restaurant hostess. And just a genuinely affable and caring person, says her son and Pinky’s co-owner Stephen DeRaffele.
DeRaffele’s mother acquired the moniker from an older sister who used to taunt her when she’d cry as a kid and her tear-stained face would start to blush.
The nickname stuck.
DeRaffele and his mom were close. “As tight as could be,” he says. The pair would cook together every night, drawing on Italian and other Mediterranean flavors that still inspire much of DeRaffele’s cooking.
When his mother died unexpectedly 11 years ago, DeRaffele made a monumental life decision. He decided to leave New York and move to Richmond. He quit his construction job and began cooking professionally.
“Sometimes you just need a change,” says the former construction worker who, in time, discovered he had as much a knack for constructing dishes as he did buildings.
After several years at Tarrant’s downtown, DeRaffele went on to work his magic running the kitchen and catering operations at Lunch.Supper and Brunch. There, he met his current business partner, John Reynolds.
DeRaffele knew, when the chance to open his first restaurant finally came along last spring, that his mom would inspire this next chapter of his culinary career. In the span of just three months, he and Reynolds transformed the former Urban Farmhouse coffee shop space, drew up the menu and made their grand debut. Pinky’s, which opened last July, instantly generated well-deserved buzz among Richmond’s dining community.
DeRaffele and Reynolds specifically chose the Mediterranean as their muse, tapping into both its diversity of regional dishes and its unifying theme of bold, vibrant flavors — the cuisine’s “glow of a lost Paradise of plenty and glamour,” as British food writer Elizabeth David once put it.
Whether it’s a nod to Spain or Greece, northern Africa or sea-adjacent regions of the Middle East, the Mediterranean genre “leaves us a lot of room to kind of be diverse with the things we’re putting on [the menu],” says DeRaffele. At the same time, the various menu items “kind of all blend in their own separate way.”
Every pan-Mediterranean dish at Pinky’s could easily be a different culinary postcard from the region — snapshots of flavor conveyed through liquor-soaked sauces and tonic spices, briny peppers and sultry chiles, accents of citrus, herbs, capers and garlic, a striking palette of reds and greens and yellows, and — of course — seafood (and plenty of it).
If you need but one reason to give Pinky’s a try, make it the lamb papas ($16). The restaurant lavishes crisp potato wedges in unctuous lamb gravy, aflutter with warm Arabic spices, citrus honey and sweet, cheesy crumbles of Asiago and manchego. It all comes together as an immensely satisfying riff on classic French-Canadian poutine. (Our server, in fact, gave us the option of swapping out the potatoes for fries.)
Venture on with a couple of other creative bites under the menu’s page-long tapas section. The chargrilled octopus ($18), its long, knobby fingers smudged with ash and perched on an inky blot of black garlic, is unexpectedly soft and silky, marshmallowy in texture. Placed around it, as if the dish were a kind of deep-sea diorama, are coralline structures of crunchy tuille and sculpted hasselback potatoes, an algae-red bed of bitter radicchio, and the biolumiscent glow of smoked paprika oil trickling out onto the plate.
A rich, redolent crab risotto ($17) is also quite alluring, its creamy and sherry-forward profile hauntingly reminiscent of she-crab soup. The kitchen enriches the risotto with plectrums of garlic, pickled Fresno chiles and cured ham flecks, enticing you further with a lively refrain of heady, sharp and salty flavor. The rice is crowned with an emerald-green flourish of pistachios that imbue this dish with strong, toasty undertones.
When ready to make your connecting flight over to the large plates section of the menu, dishes like the shrimp saganaki ($25) are worth exploring. The saganaki comes with five impressively meaty, grappling hooks of shrimp that dominate half the plate. Blitzed with pepper and lemon zest, the shrimp fan out onto a mound of orzo pasta melded with a zesty, ouzo-spiked tomato sauce, flanked by thin slices of salty Greek feta and licorice-y fennel fronds. This boldly spiced dish is, indeed, as warming as it sounds.
Or take an “acid trip” of sorts (but not the kind you’d think) with the bone-in pork chop dish ($26). The porcine slab is brined in a vinegary mix of Calabrian chile oil, the brine’s acidity rendering the meat lusciously moist and milky on the inside even though the outside has been aggressively charred. Thoughtfully designed to pierce through the smoke-heavy nature of the pork is a bracingly acidic relish of raw garlic and pepperoncinis.
As I’ve found after multiple visits, it’s almost impossible to go astray at Pinky’s. The menu is extensive enough that you can set course in any number of directions. Just pick a varied itinerary of plates to share at your table, and trust that the journey will be breathtaking. This is essentially the goal, says DeRaffele, for you to feel “like you really are on vacation in the Mediterranean while you’re eating here.”
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” is previewing some of the newer restaurants that have opened in and around Richmond.
Justin Lo writes freelance reviews for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram, @justinsjlo.