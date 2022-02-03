First Bite: Pinky’s in Scott's Addition is a journey worth taking

Every pan-Mediterranean dish at Pinky’s could easily be a different culinary postcard from the region — snapshots of flavor conveyed through liquor-soaked sauces and tonic spices, briny peppers and sultry chiles, accents of citrus, herbs, capers and garlic, a striking palette of reds and greens and yellows, and — of course — seafood (and plenty of it).

If you need but one reason to give Pinky’s a try, make it the lamb papas ($16). The restaurant lavishes crisp potato wedges in unctuous lamb gravy, aflutter with warm Arabic spices, citrus honey and sweet, cheesy crumbles of Asiago and manchego. It all comes together as an immensely satisfying riff on classic French-Canadian poutine. (Our server, in fact, gave us the option of swapping out the potatoes for fries.)

Venture on with a couple of other creative bites under the menu’s page-long tapas section. The chargrilled octopus ($18), its long, knobby fingers smudged with ash and perched on an inky blot of black garlic, is unexpectedly soft and silky, marshmallowy in texture. Placed around it, as if the dish were a kind of deep-sea diorama, are coralline structures of crunchy tuille and sculpted hasselback potatoes, an algae-red bed of bitter radicchio, and the biolumiscent glow of smoked paprika oil trickling out onto the plate.