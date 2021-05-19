First Bite: Richmond's Auntie Ning’s chef masters Filipino food – on his first try

Having never cooked before, the 35-year-old relies exclusively on personal intuition and memory of the food he grew up with, flavor profiles he’s known from a very early age. Enriquez’s cooking conveys an understanding of Filipino food that’s lived, not taught. There are no recipes, just an innate sense of how the food should taste.

Pancit and lumpia are staples in Filipino cuisine — meaning there’s always some version that others are going to claim their relative or family friend does better. Despite this, Enriquez has established himself based on his renditions of these iconic dishes. And I can see why.

His lumpia ($1.50) are svelter than a Chinese spring roll, but they pack a surprising wallop of flavor. Each crispy, thin piccolo of minced beef percolates with black pepper and fresh aromatics. The addition of some secret savory element — which Enriquez vows never to reveal — gives the filling a concentrated richness, one that almost renders the side of sweet-chili sauce superfluous.

Enriquez’s pancit ($11) is equally flavorsome, engorged with brawny beef stock, tempered only by sharp pulses of lemon juice. These contrasting flavors seep into the squiggly pancit noodles as they fry up in the pan. The result: stir-fried noodles that taste as if they’ve inhaled a plateful of steak tacos dressed in citrusy pico de gallo.