First Bite: TBT El Gallo is not you mama’s Mexican restaurant, and here’s why the chef is proud of that

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” will be previewing some of the newer restaurants that have opened in and around Richmond.

For children of immigrants, there is often a fear that one’s identity exists in constant conflict: You either stay rooted in your native culture or become more “Americanized” and somehow lose your “authenticity.” TBT El Gallo chef Carlos Ordaz-Nunez rejects that fear.

Ordaz-Nunez’s family left Mexico before his first birthday and eventually settled outside of Richmond. And while life in the United States has been transformative for him, one thing it hasn’t diminished is his sense of Mexican identity. If anything, growing up in America has given him an opportunity to connect with his cultural heritage in ways that are distinct from how his parents’ and his grandparents’ generations connect with theirs.